Federal government hopes to reopen international border by Christmas “at the latest”

The Minister of Tourism has announced that the federal government anticipates that the international border will be reopened by Christmas “at the latest”.

Dan Tehan said the government was preparing its systems to allow people to leave the country and return without having to go through hotel quarantine.

“We are doing that preparatory work to make sure that when the international borders open, hopefully by Christmas at the latest, Australians will be able to travel with a QR code linked to their passport, which will be able to show evidence of vaccination, “he said.

Mr Tehan acknowledged that there was still work to be done on home quarantine programs, but that by the end of the year the hope was that most states and territories would have some sort of program in place.

“But this is basically the plan we are looking at as we move towards that 80 percent vaccination rate,” he said.

Under the national reopening plan, Australians will be allowed to travel abroad again after 80 per cent of people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated.

It will also allow Australians who have received one of the currently approved vaccines in Australia AstraZeneca (or Vaxzevria), Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to be quarantined at home for a shorter period of time.

South Australia is currently testing a shorter home quarantine program and New South Wales is planning to start its program in the coming weeks.

International travel will resume once Australia achieves its 80 per cent vaccination target. ( Reuters: Brian Snyder

Traveling abroad is still unclear

As far as overseas travel is concerned, it is not yet clear whether overseas travel will be allowed or whether there will be an organized reopening in certain countries.

But Tehan confirmed that the government had been in talks with international embassies about the Australian vaccine passport to ensure it would be accepted when people were allowed to go abroad.

He also confirmed that talks were ongoing to create other travel bubbles similar to the agreement in force with New Zealand.

From next month the government will start issuing vaccination passports for international travel.

The passport will live in a telephone application and will have the same information as your normal passport, plus a QR code that will allow overseas border officials to scan and check your vaccination status.

“The QR code system of vaccine certification has been sent to all our overseas embassies, so we can start that engagement with overseas posts and foreign countries to ensure it will be interoperable,” Tehan said.

“What we have seen so far, and all the reports returned, is that the system, the QR code system, which is obviously modeled after the model of the international aviation organization … seems to be interoperable with most countries with which we have taken. “

The International Vaccine Passport will be separate from domestic vaccine certificates, for use by Australian businesses and countries when restrictions are eased.

The National Cabinet has agreed to build the vaccination status of people in the control application of each jurisdiction to make it easier for people to indicate whether they are fully vaccinated or have an exception.