International
Federal government hopes to reopen international border by Christmas “at the latest”
The Minister of Tourism has announced that the federal government anticipates that the international border will be reopened by Christmas “at the latest”.
Main points:
- Dan Tehan says Australians will have to prove they are fully vaccinated to return and quarantine at home
- The government is currently working with other countries to ensure that our vaccine passport is recognized overseas
- It is still unclear how other international trips will resume
Dan Tehan said the government was preparing its systems to allow people to leave the country and return without having to go through hotel quarantine.
“We are doing that preparatory work to make sure that when the international borders open, hopefully by Christmas at the latest, Australians will be able to travel with a QR code linked to their passport, which will be able to show evidence of vaccination, “he said.
Mr Tehan acknowledged that there was still work to be done on home quarantine programs, but that by the end of the year the hope was that most states and territories would have some sort of program in place.
“But this is basically the plan we are looking at as we move towards that 80 percent vaccination rate,” he said.
Under the national reopening plan, Australians will be allowed to travel abroad again after 80 per cent of people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated.
It will also allow Australians who have received one of the currently approved vaccines in Australia AstraZeneca (or Vaxzevria), Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to be quarantined at home for a shorter period of time.
South Australia is currently testing a shorter home quarantine program and New South Wales is planning to start its program in the coming weeks.
Traveling abroad is still unclear
As far as overseas travel is concerned, it is not yet clear whether overseas travel will be allowed or whether there will be an organized reopening in certain countries.
But Tehan confirmed that the government had been in talks with international embassies about the Australian vaccine passport to ensure it would be accepted when people were allowed to go abroad.
He also confirmed that talks were ongoing to create other travel bubbles similar to the agreement in force with New Zealand.
From next month the government will start issuing vaccination passports for international travel.
The passport will live in a telephone application and will have the same information as your normal passport, plus a QR code that will allow overseas border officials to scan and check your vaccination status.
“The QR code system of vaccine certification has been sent to all our overseas embassies, so we can start that engagement with overseas posts and foreign countries to ensure it will be interoperable,” Tehan said.
“What we have seen so far, and all the reports returned, is that the system, the QR code system, which is obviously modeled after the model of the international aviation organization … seems to be interoperable with most countries with which we have taken. “
The International Vaccine Passport will be separate from domestic vaccine certificates, for use by Australian businesses and countries when restrictions are eased.
The National Cabinet has agreed to build the vaccination status of people in the control application of each jurisdiction to make it easier for people to indicate whether they are fully vaccinated or have an exception.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-22/international-covid-border-closure-christmas-home-quarantine/100483178
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]