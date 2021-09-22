International
The “Kenney effect” hurt federal conservatives on election night in Alberta, experts say
Political scientists say Alberta’s command control in Alberta was weakened on election night by Prime Minister Jason Kenney’s controversial response to the fourth devastating COVID-19 wave.
The “Kenney effect” was in full force in the polls, said Lisa Young, a political scientist at the University of Calgary.
Conservative support in Alberta fell by nearly 14 percent in Monday’s federal election, allowing the NDP and Liberals to gain a foothold in some squabbles.
Many Albertans voted in protest against COVID-19 restrictions or their absence, Young said Tuesday.
“I think we saw some things that talk about the Kenney effect,” she said.
“The fact that the Conservatives did not do as well in terms of popular vote as they did in the last two elections is probably a case of traditional Conservative supporters not going out to vote, or voting for another party as a protest.”
As Canadians elected a liberal minority government for the second time since 2019, Alberta remained a largely uninterrupted blue sea.
The Conservative Party of Canada dominated Alberta, especially in rural travel, but there were notable exceptions to travel that instead became orange or red.
The NDP held Edmonton Strathcona, and early Tuesday, NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais was declared the winner over current Conservative Kerry Diotte in Edmonton Griesbach.
George Chahal won for the Liberals at Calgary Skyview. At the Edmonton Center as of Tuesday afternoon, current Conservative James Cumming remained locked in a sawmill battle against Liberal Randy Boissonnault in a still undeclared race.
The Conservatives were left with 55.4 percent of the vote in Alberta. In 2019, the party gathered 69 percent.
Sharing public health
Young said Kenney’s disruptive approach to the pandemic has caused conservative voters to disengage on both the left and right sides of the Conservative camp.
Growing support for the People’s Party, especially in rural Alberta, shows a fragmentation on the far right, which arose from frustration and distrust of a recent COVID strike in Alberta.
“This speaks to a different kind of Kenney effect from people opposing what the provincial government is doing about COVID,” she said, adding that it is a reminder that there are people dissatisfied with Alberta’s political system.
Calgary pollster Janet Brown said Albertan’s dissatisfaction with Kenney’s treatment of the pandemic grew in the final weeks of the campaign.
Many Conservatives will now blame the prime minister for the losses of Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in the Alberta campaign, she said.
“When you look at the general popular national support for the Conservatives, it ‘s not far from the last election, but there has been this big drop in Alberta,” Brown said.
“O’Toole was able to make good progress outside of Alberta, but problems in Alberta undermined him.
“There will be a lot of conservatives who are angry about the way the last week of the campaign went. And we will look for the role of Jason Kenney in that.”
Brown said Alberta remains a conservative heart, but the Kenney government’s treatment of the pandemic affected perceptions of the federal Conservative party.
O’Toolehad previously praised the Alberta government’s pandemic response. But as election day approached, the province was in the grip of a rising fourth wave that threatened to lead the healthcare system to its breaking point.
“The Conservatives came out 14 percent lower in this election than just two years ago … This is a big change,” Brown said.
“There is no major beneficiary of that decline, which again, makes you wonder what was going on in the minds of voters.”
