Funding news for global health researchers 20 September 2021





COVID-19:



Public health information COVID-19 from the US CDC |



Research information on COVID-19 from the US NIH |

Spanish |



COVID-19 resources for global health researchers On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week. Top NIH funding news Important news from NIH for all grant recipients. Announcement of the Technical Assistance Webinar for Potential Applicants in a Multi-Level Access for the Connection of Non-Demonstrated Populations in Clinical Trials (CUSP2CT) and its Data Center, Evaluation and Coordination (RFA-CA-21-057 and RFA-CA- 21-058) ( NUK-CA-21-117 Funding opportunities NIH funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign cooperation. Lifelong Global Research on Brain and Nervous System Disorders (Optional Clinical Trials R01) (PAR-21-311)

Date of Acceptance of the First Application: 9 December 2021

Note: Fogarty is the I / C chairperson.

Date of Acceptance of the First Application: 9 December 2021 Note: Fogarty is the I / C chairperson. Lifelong research on global brain and nervous system disorders (R21 Optional Clinical Trial) ( PAR-21-319

Announcement of Purpose of Publication of Funding Opportunity Notice: Research on the effectiveness and implementation of post-acute interventions to optimize long-term mental health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries ( R34 Optional Clinical Trial ) ( JO-MH-21-340 ) Through the Center for Global Mental Health Research, the National Institute of Mental Health aims to promote a new initiative by publishing a Notice of Funding Opportunity (FOA) to seek research applications on the effectiveness and implementation of post-acute intervention research for optimize long-term mental health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries. This Notice is being given to allow potential applicants sufficient time to develop meaningful collaborations and responsive projects. The FOA is expected to be published in October 2021 with an expected application deadline of December 2021. This FOA will use activity code R34. Clinical trials will be optional.

R34 Optional Clinical Trial JO-MH-21-340 Through the Center for Global Mental Health Research, the National Institute of Mental Health aims to promote a new initiative by publishing a Notice of Funding Opportunity (FOA) to seek research applications on the effectiveness and implementation of post-acute intervention research for optimize long-term mental health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries. This Notice is being given to allow potential applicants sufficient time to develop meaningful collaborations and responsive projects. The FOA is expected to be published in October 2021 with an expected application deadline of December 2021. This FOA will use activity code R34. Clinical trials will be optional. Public Dental Research Scholarship NIDCR is pleased to announce a new public dental health research training program for dentists. The three-year full-time scholarship on the NIH campus in Bethesda, MD, will equip dental professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to initiate and conduct population-level oral health impact research that improves the well-being of individuals and communities. Foreign applicants who meet the stated requirements are eligible to apply. Date of Application Acceptance: 17 November 2021 Other funding news (foreign applicants are eligible) NIH funding news that may be relevant to global health researchers. Announcement of NIDA Participation in RFA-AI-20-076, “New technologies for in vivo delivery of gene therapies for an HIV cure (R01 Clinical Trial not allowed)” ( NUK-DA-21-074

Notice of Change in Key Dates for PAR-22-029 “Longitudinal Characterization of ADRD Postmortem Tissue Single Cell (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)” ( NUK-NS-22-026

Notice of Purpose of Publication of Notice of Funding Opportunity to Accelerate the Step of Drug Abuse Investigation Using Existing Data (R01 Optional Clinical Test) ( NUK-DA-21-081

Notice of Purpose of Publication of Notice of Funding Opportunity to Accelerate the Step of Drug Abuse Investigation Using Existing Data (Optional Clinical Trial R21) ( NUK-DA-21-082 Next deadlines

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fic.nih.gov/Funding/News/Pages/global-health-funding-news-2021-09-20.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos