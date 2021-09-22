International
Elections in Canada: Some allegations are still too close to be called
TORONTO-While Canadians did not have to wait long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still some individual seats very close to being called and it may take a few days to get clear results with many ballot post posts yet to be counted.
As of Tuesday evening, 18 seats had not yet been called, according to electoral CTVNews.cas, with the Liberals leading in nine of the races, the Conservatives leading in two, the Bloc Quebecois leading in four and the NDP in three.
The number yet to be decided will not affect the overall election result, which saw the Liberals return with a minority government, the Conservatives Official Opposition, and both the Bloc and the NDP holding enough seats to partner. with Liberals to push for legislation.
But the results of individual races will have an impact on the people living in those races, and may also end up affecting the outcome of free votes, where members do not always vote along party lines.
The counting of seats is also often seen as a referendum on party leaders, and any last-minute counting changes could affect the fates of Erin OToole and Jagmeet Singh, as well as opinions about Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’ decision to forced elections.
Of course, not all countries are created equal. There is no doubt that the Liberals would like to win back the seat in Vancouver Granville, which they lost after Jody Wilson-Raybould was ousted from the liberal group in 2019 over the SNC-Laval scandal. She went on to win the seat as an independent in 2019, but chose not to run for re-election this year.
As of Tuesday, Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed led with just 230 votes over NDP candidate Anjali Appadurai with 202 of the 203 polls he reported.
While it is not uncommon for some close races to extend the day after the election, the wild card this year is the record number of ballots posted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the latest figures from the Canadian Election, more than 1 million postal ballots were returned this year, about 83 percent of which were from people who voted in their home election. Since Election Canada must verify that these voters did not vote in person before the votes were counted, it may take days to complete the full report.
Really, Elections Canadadoes it say on its website that some voters may not start reporting results from local special ballots until Wednesday, which means that some close ballots may still have a significant change in their vote count.
In Vancouver Granville, a total of 6,275 postal ballots had been returned as of Tuesday, meaning the race could still be far from decided.
Liberals and the NDP are closing the horns in Toronto’s Davenport ascent, where incumbent Liberal Julie Dzerowicz leads NDP Alejandra Bravo by about 350 votes – less than one percent – with 172 of the 182 polls reported.
An even tighter race is on the Trois-Rivieres rider in Quebec, where Blocs Rene Villemure is trying to fight off a challenge from Conservative Yves Levesque. In the last count, Villemure led 16,329 to 16,296, resulting in a gap of less than 0.1 percent with 244 of the 245 polls reported, and 2,649 postal ballots returned. The seat was previously held by the Louise Charbonneau Bloc, which announced this year that it would not run in the election.
Also hanging on a razor is racing in Sault Ste. Marie, where Liberal operator Terry Sheehan heads Conservative Sonny Spina with just 55 votes, and 1,965 postal ballots have been returned.
There are also two places in Edmonton still too close to call them eventually, both represent potential losses to Conservative officials.
At the Edmonton Center, Liberal Randy Boissonnault holds the small lead of 15,454 to 15,318 over the James Cumming Conservatory. Neighboring Edmonton Griesbach, NDP candidate Blake Desjarais is leading Conservative Kerry Diotte from 16,582 to 15,565, or just over 1,000 votes, on a trip that received 2,166 postal ballots.
