Seats on international flights to Orlando are projected to double by December as restrictions are eased





ORLANDO, Fla. According to Visit Orlando, seats on international flights at Orlando International Airport are projected to double by December. That means an increase in tourism dollars for Central Florida before the end of the year. Airlines are already receiving calls and making reservations, as well as hotel companies. It really is an amazing impact, said Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej. Matthews and her team were in Las Vegas at an international travel show talking to potential clients after news came that the US is easing international travel restrictions. [TRENDING: Red light vs. U-Turn, who has right of way? | Contaminated fuel caused $13K in vehicle damage, motorist says | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] Ad The energy level rose and the conversation changed. Gone are the days when things opened up so far we know when, so let’s talk about the next steps. Matthew says international visitors spend about $ 6 billion in Orlando each year. Pandemic – reducing international city travel by 74% from 2019 to 2020, according to Visit Orlando. Those international travelers, stay longer, spend more money, experience an entire region. So they are key to the Central Florida travel sector, Matthew said. Tourism in Central Florida continues to recover after the major pandemic. More than $ 24.7 million in tourism development taxes were collected in July, according to the Orange County controller. This is more than the revenue collected the same month in 2019 before the pandemic and during severe international travel restrictions. That shows, have there been new opportunities in the country and then when you add international visits, we can have some amazing numbers, Matthew said. Ad Matthew said we can expect a gradual increase in international travel to Orlando by the end of the year. With sky travel in 2022. Visit Orlando said while Canada and Mexico are major markets for Central Florida, the UK is the main market for international travel to Orlando. The new travel rules will require all foreign travelers arriving in the U.S. to show evidence that they have been fully vaccinated, and those returning to the U.S. from abroad will have to undergo COVID tests prior to their return flight. These rules take effect in November.

