At the UN, Biden calls for diplomacy, not conflict, but some are skeptical
President Biden, battling growing suspicions among America’s allies about his commitment to working with them, used his debut speech at the United Nations on Tuesday to call for relentless diplomacy on climate change, the pandemic and efforts to extinguish the growing influence of autocratic nations like China and Russia.
In a 30-minute speech in the General Assembly hall, Mr. Biden called for a new era of global action, making it possible for a summer of fires, overheating, and coronavirus resuscitation to call for a new era of unity. .
“Our security, our prosperity, and our freedoms are intertwined, in my opinion, like never before,” Biden said, insisting that the United States and its Western allies remain vital partners.
But he cited little of the global controversy his actions have spurred, including the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan when the Taliban took control 20 years after they were shattered. And he did not mention the outbreak of his administrations with one of America’s closest allies, France, which was sidelined in a secret submarine deal with Australia to counter China’s influence in the Pacific.
Those two foreign policy crises, though completely different in nature, have led some American partners to question Mr. Bidens’ commitment to strengthening traditional alliances, with some publicly accusing him of perpetuating elements of the former approach. President Donald J. Trumps America First, though wrapped in much more inclusive language.
During his speech, Mr. Biden never uttered the word China, although his efforts to track US competition and national security policy are built around opposing Beijing’s growing influence. But he summed up his discussion with a series of elections that essentially went down in support of democracy over autocracy, a barely covered critique of China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir V. Putin.
Not seeking to say again, we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs, he said. However, describing what he called a turning point in history, he spoke of the need to choose whether new technologies would be used as a force to empower people or to deepen oppression. At one point he explicitly referred to the targeting of Uighurs in the Xinjiang region of western China.
Top auxiliary presidents, at least publicly, have dismissed the idea that China and the United States, with the world’s largest economies, were dividing the world into rival camps, urging allies to counter each other’s influence, as once America and the Soviet Union did. The relationship with Beijing, they argued, unlike the Cold War rivalry with Moscow, has been marked by deep economic interdependence and several areas of common interest, from climate to the content of North Korea’s nuclear program.
But privately, some officials acknowledge the growing similarities. The US-British deal to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines is clearly an attempt to restore maritime balance in the Pacific, as China expands its territorial claims and threatens Taiwan. The United States has also tried to block Chinese access to sophisticated technology and Western communication systems.
The future belongs to those who give their people the ability to breathe freely, not to those who seek to slay their people with an iron fist, Biden said, leaving little doubt as to who he was talking about. . The authoritarians of the world, they seek to declare the end of the era of democracy, but they are wrong.
Hours after Mr. Biden left the podium, Mr. Xi also addressed the General Assembly, in a pre-recorded video, rejecting the American portrayals of his government as repressive and expansionist, claiming that he supports peaceful development for all. peoples.
Mr. Xis’s language was restrained, and as mr. Biden he did not name his country’s main rival, but he made a clear allusion to China ‘s anger over the Australian submarine pact. The world should reject the practice of forming small circles or multi-zero games, he said, adding that international disputes should be addressed through dialogue and co-operation based on quality and mutual respect.
He also announced that his country would stop building new coal-fired power projects abroad, ending one of the most polluted fossil fuel programs. China is the largest financier of coal-fired power plants.
Mr. Bidens’s debut at the annual opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York was drowned out by the pandemic. Many national leaders did not attend and there were few of the high expectations and relentless traffic jams that have traditionally marked the September ritual.
He stayed only a few hours and met only one ally there: the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. Later in the day, back in Washington, Mr. Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the other partner in the submarine deal.
Last week, the three countries unveiled the nuclear submarine deal they had secretly negotiated. Australia said it was abandoning a previous agreement for France to build submarines with conventional power, angering French leaders who felt betrayed by their allies. The surprise announcements linked Australian defense more closely to the United States, a major change for a country that, just a few years ago, aimed to avoid taking sides in the US-China rivalry.
Until Tuesday, the last time Biden had seen Mr. Johnson and Morrison were at the Group of 7 meeting in June, when they were deep in negotiations that had been hidden by French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the same time the event.
On Tuesday there was no conversation between Mr Biden and Mr Macron, who was so angry about the submarine deals and the silence of his closest partners that he withdrew the French ambassador from Washington, an unprecedented move in more than 240 years of relationship, as well as the envoy to Australia. It was unclear whether there were simply planning difficulties preventing the two men from getting on the phone, or whether Mr. Macron was deliberately difficult to reach.
The speech delivered by Mr. Biden looked a lot like he would have said before the Taliban took Kabul without resistance and before the pivot in Asia became an obstacle to relations with Europe.
The president hit him, aides say, when the French compared him to his predecessor, as French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian did on Tuesday, telling reporters that the spirit of Mr. Trump’s approach to treating allies is still the same under Mr. Biden.
Other allies have objected to how Mr. Biden set August 31 as the deadline for withdrawing from Afghanistan with minimal consultation, they claim. (The White House tells a different story, arguing that NATO allies were fully consulted.)
Afghanistan’s deadline is likely to have created uproar in the back room if the country’s rapid fall into the hands of the Taliban was expected. Instead, the August brawl to transport foreigners by air and the Afghans who helped them created an image of American carelessness.
The Taliban nominated an ambassador, Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Doha-based movement in Qatar, to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations and demanded that he be allowed to speak at the General Assembly this year, UN officials said on Tuesday. The Taliban demand, which is to be evaluated by the General Assembly Credentials Committee, creates a confrontation with the current envoy, appointed by the ousted Afghan government.
As for Afghanistan, Mr Biden on Tuesday tried to get back to the bigger picture that Weve put an end to the 20-year conflict, he said by making it possible for the United States to now be freer to pursue challenges like climate crisis, cyber attacks and pandemics. And he delivered a much more conciliatory message than his predecessor, who despised alliances, offended friends and opponents alike, and at various times threatened military action against North Korea and Iran.
American military power should be our last resort, not our first, Biden said, and should not be used as the answer to every problem we see around the world.
He has gone through a host of international agreements and institutions where he has joined over the past eight months, including the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization. He spoke of the United States vying for a seat on the UN human rights council and the re-establishment of the Iran nuclear deal, from which Mr. Trump emerged.
In fact, Iran was the center of much diplomacy in the background, as its foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, met with European leaders who demanded a return to the Vienna nuclear talks that ended in June. Iranian officials indicated that talks were likely to resume in the coming weeks.
But US and European officials expect the government of Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, to demand a high price to return to the deal, putting pressure on the West to move closer to bomb uranium production than ever before.
Mr. Raisi did not come to New York, but delivered a fiery video speech. Today, the world does not care about America First or America is Back, he said. He added, Sanctions are the new way of US war with the nations of the world. But he did not rule out returning to the deal in exchange for easing sanctions.
Mr Biden cited the coronavirus pandemic as a prime example of the need for peaceful international co-operation, saying bombs and bullets could not be defended against Covid-19 or its future variants. And he was rebuffed by arguments that the United States, which is moving towards boosting vaccines for some vaccinated people, is doing very little for the poorest countries where vaccination has barely begun.
The United States has shipped more than 160 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to other countries, he said.
We need a collective act of science and political will, he added. We must act now to take shots in the wings as quickly as possible, and expand access to oxygen, tests, treatments, to save lives worldwide.
Michael D. Shear, Rick Gladstone and Farnaz Fassihi contributed to the report.
