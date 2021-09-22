At the UN, Biden calls for diplomacy, not conflict, but some are skeptical

But privately, some officials acknowledge the growing similarities. The US-British deal to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines is clearly an attempt to restore maritime balance in the Pacific, as China expands its territorial claims and threatens Taiwan. The United States has also tried to block Chinese access to sophisticated technology and Western communication systems.

The future belongs to those who give their people the ability to breathe freely, not to those who seek to slay their people with an iron fist, Biden said, leaving little doubt as to who he was talking about. . The authoritarians of the world, they seek to declare the end of the era of democracy, but they are wrong.

Hours after Mr. Biden left the podium, Mr. Xi also addressed the General Assembly, in a pre-recorded video, rejecting the American portrayals of his government as repressive and expansionist, claiming that he supports peaceful development for all. peoples.

Mr. Xis’s language was restrained, and as mr. Biden he did not name his country’s main rival, but he made a clear allusion to China ‘s anger over the Australian submarine pact. The world should reject the practice of forming small circles or multi-zero games, he said, adding that international disputes should be addressed through dialogue and co-operation based on quality and mutual respect.

He also announced that his country would stop building new coal-fired power projects abroad, ending one of the most polluted fossil fuel programs. China is the largest financier of coal-fired power plants.

Mr. Bidens’s debut at the annual opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York was drowned out by the pandemic. Many national leaders did not attend and there were few of the high expectations and relentless traffic jams that have traditionally marked the September ritual.

He stayed only a few hours and met only one ally there: the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. Later in the day, back in Washington, Mr. Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the other partner in the submarine deal.