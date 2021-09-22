China’s Xi promises to end funding for overseas coal-fired power plants





China was the subject of a campaign of pressure from the United States and other G-7 countries to stop its overseas support for coal power plants. US climate envoy John Kerry had made coal the central topic of his meetings with officials in China earlier this month. In a statement Tuesday, Kerry welcomed the move. We have talked to China for quite some time about this. And I’m absolutely pleased to hear that President Xi has made this important decision, “Kerry said. It’s a great contribution. This is a good start for the effort we need to succeed in Glasgow. “This is the announcement that China can give now and the one the US wanted. Investment is already on trend,” said Joanna Lewis, an associate professor at Georgetown University and an expert on Chinese climate policy. tweetwith The policy change could help spur global climate talks this November in Glasgow, Scotland, as nations had been pressuring China to reduce its world-leading domestic emissions and support its overseas industries with intense high in carbon dioxide. “China was the last government that still financed overseas coal plants, so this should eliminate the overseas coal pipeline that was about to take us over the climate rock,” said Jake Schmidt, chief international strategic director of international climate at Natural Resources Protection Council. Context: Coal fixation can be stopped 40 gigawatts worth of coal projects currently in the pre-construction phase that have received Chinese public finances, according to the E3G think tank. More than 70 percent of global coal-fired power plants rely on Chinese funding Beijing-based Green Belt and Street InitiativeWith Chinese Public Finance they have deployed more than 53 gigawatts of coal power online worldwide, more than double Japan’s 21 gigawatts, according to EndCoal.org, a project of several environmental groups. Rumors have been circulating for months that China has already told its state lending institutions it was ending coal financing, said Justin Guay, director of global climate strategy with the Sunrise Project climate group, calling it “an open secret. “. “The details have not been announced, and the devil is always in the details, so there are a lot of things we do not know,” Guay said. “That being said, China does not do things halfway. However, China has continued to build domestic coal-fired power plants. Xi reiterated China’s goal of achieving emissions faster than 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, although nations like the US have pushed it to accelerate those targets.

