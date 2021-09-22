Ballot papers can reverse the results in some polls

A large increase in voting means that the count will not start until Wednesday and may last for days. The boundaries at many of these crossings are thin with blades Photo by Patrick Doyle / Reuters

Content of the article Mail-to-ballots will set the final score in more than a dozen ballots across the country, and it may be days before some candidates know whether or not they will be elected as MPs.

Content of the article The scams will not be enough to deny Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his minority government, but they could weaken or strengthen his hand in the new Parliament. Currently, Trudeau and the Liberals lead in 158 seats across the country, most of them elected, but in eight ballots the party is leading by a narrow margin, with thousands of votes from postal ballots still in need of counting. In Alberta, for example, the Liberals are ahead in the Edmonton-Center, but Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault has only a 136-vote lead over Conservative MP James Cummings, while 3,191 postal ballots remain to be counted. In Kitchener-Conestoga, the Liberals lead with 174 votes, with more than 2,000 postal ballots to come. And in Sault Ste. Marie, Liberal MP Terry Sheehan was holding herself by a narrow margin of 41 votes over Conservative opponent Sonny Spina with a handful of polls and 1,963 unregistered postal ballots.

Content of the article Canadian election summary: Trudeau says he has a clear mandate after minority victory Liberal who rode to Calgary alone To assess the party’s support during the campaign, Mainstreet Research, in collaboration with iPolitics, asked e-mail voters how they voted. In Ontario, Liberals were at the top among those voters, with 44 percent of respondents saying they voted by mail saying they supported Liberals. In Alberta, Liberals had a larger share of those postal voters in the poll than the Conservatives, but NDPers were more likely to have voted by mail at 38 percent. The Liberals were also holding narrow advantages at Davenport in downtown Toronto, Mount Hamilton, Fredericton, and the Vancouver Granville and Richmond Center BC rides.

Content of the article The Grits were not the only party waiting by mail order to cement or erase the lead. Conservative MP Marty Morantz led the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, but with only 109 votes with more than 3,600 votes yet to be counted from postal ballots. Leading numbers from Manitoba showed that Liberals are more likely to vote by mail than Conservative voters. Photo by Kevin King / Postmedia / File The Conservatives had 119 attacks including Morantzs’s place in their column and the party had comfortable margins in almost all of them. In one of the parties’ surprise concerns, the Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, where Conservative candidate Clifford Smalls was ahead of Liberal MP Scott Simms with 569 votes, more than 2,000 votes were still to be counted.

Content of the article NDP Lisa Marie Barron had a 989-vote lead over Nanaimo Ladysmith, defeating Conservative candidate and Green Party MP Paul Manly, but riding had one of the highest levels of postal ballots anywhere in the country, with 7,572 votes remaining. to be tabulated. In Quebec, the Qubcois Blocks were slightly ahead on two trips; Trois-Rivires, where they had a 48-vote lead over the Conservatives, and Brome-Missisquoi, where they had a 99-vote lead over the Liberals. In both of these ballots, more than 2,000 votes were still waiting to be counted from the postal ballots. The country saw a huge increase in postal ballots with more than a million people choosing to vote by mail, out of about 50,000 who voted that way in 2019. Counting those ballots is also more complicated than counting regular voting and is expected to take a few days.

Content of the article Photo from the Postmedia file / Montreal Gazette Ballot papers must go through a verification process before the ballots can be counted, this includes ensuring that the person requesting a postal ballot does not vote in person at a polling station. Canada Election spokeswoman Diane Benson said the verification process was taking place on Tuesday and the actual counting of ballots would not begin for most ballots until Wednesday morning. She said that depending on the number of votes in a given transition it may take longer in some communities. There may be some where the volume count was high, and it will take time to do the verification and then to do the counting, some places can go on Thursday or Friday, she said. Elections Canada originally planned to have up to five million ballots cast by mail, but Benson said that number dropped as more people were vaccinated and Canadians became more comfortable voting in person. Tweet: RyanTumilty

