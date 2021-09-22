Increasing support for the People’s Party “very worrying” even if its future is uncertain, says expert

The People’s Party of Canada saw at least twice as much support in the federal election in the Hamilton area than in the last election in 2019, but political experts say the support is likely to be temporary, it is still troubling.

Maxime Bernier’s party candidates received between 4 and 11 percent of the local vote, according to the results. The party, in the last count, received 5.1 percent of the national vote, for a total of 814,547 votes. In 2019, PPC received only 1.6 percent of the national vote, for a total of 292,661.

Clifton van der Linden, an assistant professor of political science at McMaster University in Hamilton and founder of Vox Pop Labs (creators of Vote Compass), said earlier that the party was endorsing its legitimacy in this election and proving its place deserved in the next electoral debate.

The Leadership Debate Commission said this year, parties must have a deputy in the House of Commons, at least four percent of the vote, or must receive at least four percent of national support in the public opinion poll five days after the election.

The PPC level of national support two years ago was 3.27 per cent, according to the commission.

As the pandemic diminishes, PPC support can also be: expert

Lydia Miljan, a professor of political science at Windsor University, told CBC Hamiltonthe PPC has found the “protest vote” from people concerned with the mandates and blockages of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The People’s Party was the only party that allowed them to express that frustration and anger, so it tells us that about five percent of the population is really angry about all these restrictions and new measures to encourage people to get vaccinated and follow all health guidelines, “she said.

“Two to four years from now, there will be different issues and I think it will still be a challenge for the People’s Party to galvanize around them … if they are a protest party, they should have something to protest . “

Local PPC RESULTS, NJ AV EXTRACTION 2021

Haldimand-Norfolk: 11%

Brantford-Brant: 9%

Hamilton Center: 7%

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek: 8% 2019

Haldimand-Norfolk: 2.1%

Brantford-Brant: 2%

Hamilton Center: 1.9%

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek: 2.1%

In the run-up to the 2021 election, PPC candidates told CBC Hamilton their supporters cared more about vaccine mandates than any other issue.

Miljan said that while there are more ProVPvotime this year, she does not believe the results legitimize the party, noting that when Bernier took part in the 2019 debates, the party had fewer votes. Bernier also did not win a place in his race in this election.

However, she noted riding in the Niagara area, like St. Catharines and the Niagara Center, that could have gone well for the Conservatives if fewer people had voted for PPC. Bernier’s party also received more votes than the Green Party across Canada, but unlike the PPC, the Greens managed to secure two seats).

Seher fafi,, a Toronto-based consultant and writer who has experience with campaigning and voter engagement, has concerns about PPC attitudes. (Bobby Hristova / CBC)

Seher Shafic, a Toronto-based consultant who has experience with campaigning and voter engagement, said it was “very disturbing” to see support for PPCrises since the last election because of its “xenophobic” immigration policy.

PPC candidate Mario Ricci, who received eight percent of the vote in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, told the CBC the Hamiltonthe party’s immigration policy, according to him, focuses on improving the quality of life for people already in Canada.

The émigré party’s state platform is “being used to forcefully change the cultural character and social structure of our country”.

Shafiq said given the recent hate crimes against Muslims in Canada, she worries about further violence if anti-immigration sentiment grows. According to her, the debate commission should not give PPC a platform, she said.

“These feelings are not just the feelings of people sitting at home; there are people acting on them,” Shafic said in an interview on Tuesday.

Local organizations have also had concerns about the party’s stances.

Last week, ahead of Bernier’s visit to Hamilton during the final days of the election campaign, the Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Center and the Hamilton Center for Civic Inclusion issued a statement urging the city and police to use “bylaws and legal means created.” to secure all public spaces from hate rhetoric and protect the health of Hamilton residents. “

The party also came under scrutiny after a PPC primary, which threw a grave on liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

PPC candidate says movement ‘goes nowhere’

Riccisaidhe hoped to win over Liberal Chad Collins, who was declared elected with 37 per cent of the vote and was disappointed with the results but encouraged by rising support.

He also said that while the COVID-19 measures have been a major issue, he believes supporters gravitate towards the promises of free choice, freedom of expression and doing “Canada for Canadians”.

A participant in the ban on the PPC campaign in Hamilton on Thursday bears a sign criticizing vaccine passports. (Bobby Hristova / CBC)

Kevin Barber, the PPC candidate for the Hamilton Center, is projected to have received seven percent of the vote.

“I was hoping for 15 percent,” he said.

“The movement is not going anywhere. We will live the results of our decisions now for the coming weeks, months and years.”