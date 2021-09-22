Philippine President urges world to change course on inequality

From what I have seen the future is likely to be that of inequality, where the poor play dating the rich, with no hope and no chance of ever achieving closing the gap. We can not, with all our conscience, allow this to happen. An unjust order is essentially unstable, hesaidwith

The Head of State was speaking at the UN Headquarters at the opening ofthe week of the high level of the General AssemblyWith After was held practically last year due to coronavirus pandemic, this year’s rally will feature hybrid activities that will involve leaders in person alongside virtual participants.

Describing the current global situation as bleak, he recalled that the pandemic is forever, the climate crisis has worsened, inequalities have deepened and geopolitical balance is in a dangerous influx.

Of course, these are complex problems. But one thing is clear, they all hit the poor harder. Injustice is the common thread that binds these issues together, Duterte argued.







Multilateralism as a solution

The president then addressed the representatives in the chamber, asking how, as a government, they could reconcile the obligations of their citizens with responsibility to the rest of humanity?

We recognize that only inclusive multilateralism can provide the global public goods we need, he replied.

He pointed out profoundly unequalCOVID-19 vaccination as an example Saying that some rich countries are now talking about stronger shots, while developing nations considering half the doses, he called the shocking behavior beyond trust.

[It]should be punished for what it is, a selfish act that can neither be rationally nor morally justified, he said.

Mr Duterte also recalled the Philippine $ 1 million contribution to the UNObject COVAX, calling on all partners to support the initiative.

Commitments to climate change

The leader from the Philippines also noted the various weaknesses of countries across the globe in the face of climate change, saying the risks and burdens are simply not the same for everyone.

For Mr. Duterte, the world is now at a critical juncture, where failure to act leads to cataclysmic consequences for all of humanity.

ForwardCOP26, UN Climate Conference kicks off at the end of the month in October, the Philippines has submitted its First Nationally Defined Contribution, with a view to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2030. The country has also issued a moratorium on the construction of new coal-fired power plants and a directive to explore the option of nuclear power.

However, the Presidents said that this contribution would become useless without immediate climate action by developed countries, especially those that could really increase balance.

This is a moral obligation that cannot be avoided, he said.

Waron Drugs and UN Reform

Mr Duterteal also addressed his administration ‘s campaign against illegal drugs.

He said his government has a mandate and an obligation to its people and will deal with all criminals with the full force of the country’s laws.

He acknowledged that achieving this goal has not been without challenges and informed that he instructed the Department of Justice and the National Police of the Philippines to review the conduct of the campaign.

“Those found to have acted across borders during operations will be held accountable before our laws,” he promised.

Finally, he argued that the world institutions, including the United Nations, have proven to be inadequate in addressing the global crisis that requires effective global governance.

For the President of the Philippines, the UN, a product of a bygone era, no longer reflects the political and economic realities of today.

If the UN is to lead the world through the many crises we face, things must change. The UN must empower itself by reforming itself. Therein lies the hope for humanity, he concluded.

