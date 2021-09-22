Maxime Bernier’s popularity more linked to anger over health restriction, experts say – Winnipeg





Galvanized by vaccinations and pandemic issues, support for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) tripled nationwide in Monday’s election. And if you had only listened to the speech of PPC CEO Maxime Bernier on Monday night, you might not have thought that they took no place. “Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. “My friends, this is not just a political party, it is a movement. Revolutions is an ideological revolution that we are starting now. “ Read more: Maxime Bernier, PPC leader, was defeated in Quebec while riding in Beauce The PPC received just over five percent of the popular vote, and nearly eight percent in Manitoba. The story goes down the ad “I think Maxime Bernier has a reason to feel good,” says Christopher Adams, a political scientist at the University of Manitoba. “He did not win a seat, but at the same time he raised support for PPC by small sums in the last election … and because of this they will have steady followers in the next election, which may be around the corner. “ Adams explains that this is because although Bernier stepped up his pursuit with strong stances against pandemic health measures, he is taking into account other attitudes related to immigration, libertarianism and reduced government regulation, which were center-right positions. even before the pandemic. Read more: Police, public health to watch the maskless PPC event in Saskatoon “The Canadians said they had enough. “Enough with this COVID hysteria, enough with the flattening of our rights and freedoms, enough with the massive spending deficit and over-government,” Bernier said Monday night. In Manitoba, PPC support increased on almost every trip compared to 2019; mostly in Portage-Lisgar and Provencher, reaching 20 percent and 16 percent, respectively. The only exception was Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, the place where renowned former Conservative Steven Fletcher ran for the party two years ago. Adams notes that PPC votes have been drawn primarily by conservatives, which is likely to be an ongoing headache for conservatives. The story goes down the ad Read more: PPC Hospital protests a ‘strategic mistake’: Saskatoon-Grasswood MP “I would say that if the Conservatives try to bring back those supporters who went to PPC, it means they will alienate voters in Toronto, in Winnipeg, (and) in Vancouver,” Adams says. “So they have to balance between the center-right part of their main support, but not allow more right-wing supporters to pull them away from the more centrist voters.” Adams adds that Bernier’s rise is not entirely unexpected, with populist leaders like Donald Trump gaining traction across the globe.















