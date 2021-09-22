Sanford International creates unique connections with the community

As the winner of 113 professional golf tournaments, Bernhard Langer has a keen understanding of what makes a PGA TOUR Champions event something special.

In addition to being a true golf legend, he is 64 years old and no. 3 on the PGA TOUR Champions list, Langer is also a member of the Sanford International Board and spends time with staff at Sanford POWER Golf Academy appreciating his game.

He is definitely qualified to see a great view of the tournaments where he plays, especially those played in Sioux Falls.

What we do here affects many people that the charity dollars will have a huge impact on the area, Langer said. This is unique. Many times there is a sponsor where the product is sold mainly in other cities. Here, the sponsor employs thousands of people in this community. This is a wonderful part of this tour.

When Sanford International started in 2018, the whole idea of ​​a national television PGA event in the region was a new territory. In the years since then, the unique accompanying community investment both in terms of money intended for charities and in the interest of the event has been established as part of the brand.

This is for much more than just golf, he said Bill Gassen, President and CEO of Sanford Health. It is about our patients. It has to do with our people and it has to do with our community. The Sioux Falls community has a rich history of giving. The spirit of philanthropy goes deep into this community.

Charity a focus

The numbers confirm this. One year ago, The birds give again the program, with the help of enthusiastic donors, raised nearly $ 100,000 in its first year and brought the total for 2020 to local charities to more than $ 270,000. Since 2018, the tour has raised more than $ 500,000 for local charities.

Overall, Sanford International’s presence in Sioux Falls accounts for more than $ 20 million in economic impact in the region. Totally a total that emphatically demonstrates why the tournament presence is and will remain a hub in the region.

“I’m grateful for the impact we are able to have here,” Gassen said. I am grateful for the opportunity we have to display an extraordinary city, an extraordinary organization, and a wonderful community of people.

In this case, community engagement has reflected interest within the PGA TOUR Champions world. Every year, the percentage of top players in the 50 or more tournament competing has grown to the point where it is now unquestionably one of the PGA TOUR Champions brand stops.

Winning over so many elite players in the span of four years means the word quickly spread that Sanford International at the Minnehaha Country Club is worth the trip for those making a career competing in the sport.

It feels like a major

The biggest thing is that when players come here they feel like they are coming to a big event, said two-time US Open winner Andy North, host of Sanford International. You see below 18th you have the feeling that you are achieving something important. You add to that the support we have received in the community from 10,000 to 15,000 are coming out. At the end of the day, people want to see people. They want to see an event.

A quick sampling of competing players confirmed the Norths description of the look by professionals. This includes both regular tournament and first-time runners.

It’s a great place for us, said Steve Stricker, who won the inauguration of Sanford International 2018. The vegetables are large and intricate. We have such good support here. People show up and support the event.

Stricker is the captain of the American team for these years Kupa Ryder. The Ryder Cup is an event that takes place once every two years and draws the attention of the golf world for three days. This year the event takes place at Whitling Straits in Kohler, Wis., September 24-26.

As captain, the Strickers’s task is managing his stall of 12 American players in games against the best in Europe. Some of the Strickers’ under-captains, also well-known PGA TOUR Champions players, are playing golf at Sanford International.

The word circulates

One of them is Jim Furyk, a 17-time winner of the regular season who has won three times as a competitor to the PGA TOUR Champions. Strickers staff include Vice-Captain Fred Couples with additional assistance from Davis Love III among Sanford International applicants.

Nice good to be here, I heard a lot of good things about him, Furyk said of the Sioux Falls event he is playing for the first time. I heard a lot of good things about him with Steve and Davis and Fred Couples at Kohler last week. They said great things about the golf course and the tournament.

In addition to being the title sponsor of a PGA TOUR Champions tournament, Sanford Health conducted all on-site COVID-19 testing of players, cadets and essential staff at the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments in the continental United States last season.

Sanford has delivered more than 30,000 COVID tests to PGA players and staff since on-site efforts began in June 2020.

Raising the hand

Our job at Sanford is, first and foremost, to care for patients, said Micah Aberson, Sanford Health Executive Vice President. We have nurses and doctors who will be working at the hospital this weekend who will not be able to go out on the golf course. The volumes are large, as everyone is aware of the delta variant and the COVID cases that are coming. We continue to beg the public to be vaccinated and to be vigilant about their personal health.

Integrating a message and a mission into a professional golf tournament has always been part of the plan for Sanford International. After four years this has not changed. It hasn’t changed because it is a philosophy with roots set long before the tournament became part of the Sanford Healths calendar.

This has been a company since the day I walked in the door finding ways to get things done, said North, who is secretary of the Sanford Board of Trustees. Too often when people come up with ideas and one hand is raised, they will hear We can not do that. Here, when the first hand is raised up they hear We can do it. Give us 24 hours and understand well. This is a completely different way of doing business and I think that is why this is such an amazing healthcare system.

