EXCLUSIVE: Haitian migrants land at El Paso International Airport





El Paso, Texas (Border Report) Planes bringing migrants from Del Rio, Texas, continue to land in El Paso, the Border Report confirmed on Tuesday. The immigrants landed from a white U.S. Coast Guard plane around 10 a.m. in an airport designated area for private cargo and flights. They were placed on an unmarked white bus, which was later spotted in the parking lot of a Border Patrol station in El Paso. Adult men and women, as well as some children, could be seen picking up items from the bus to the station. BLOG LIVE: Tuesday drone video shows Haitian immigrants on border with Texas

El Paso District Judge Ricardo Samaniego said earlier that up to 500 Haitians would fly from Del Rio to El Paso every day for the next few days. Those migrants are subject to removal under the Public Health Order Title 42 and will not be released into the community, he said. Ruben Garcia, executive director of the Advertising House in El Paso, said his shelter has not received any Haitian immigrants from Del Rio since Tuesday. The bus at the Border Patrol station on Tuesday did not appear to be transporting many migrants. A second unmarked bus left the airport a few minutes later, empty. The Border Report has requested details about Haiti migrants arriving at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but was told the situation in the El Paso Sector is very fluid. Agency officials said they were waiting for instructions from headquarters to address the questions. Hundreds of Haitians and citizens of other countries captured on the American side of the Rio Grande in Del Rio are being sent to other Texas cities for processing as authorities in the Val Verde County battle with a host of people who came from Mexico. Most of those immigrants are Haitians and Central Americans fleeing poverty, natural disasters, and crime. An earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti in August, roughly a month after foreign mercenaries killed President Jovenel Moise. The deportees from Haiti start from scratch in the country they do not know

The Haitians who were staying in Mexico last week rushed the border between Acuna, Mexico and Del Rio, forcing authorities to keep them under a bridge on the U.S. side. The river has become a battleground in recent days as U.S. Border Patrol agents have tried hard to clear new arrivals off the river. Images of the confrontations have also terrified supporters of the Biden administration. We’ve seen horrific images of horse-mounted border enforcement agents using horse brakes to whip immigrants off the coast of Rio Grande. This response to immigrants is unacceptable, said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “The mistreatment of immigrants at the border or in detention is something that we as Democrats strongly condemn, and the Biden administration takes these allegations very seriously and has led an investigation into these actions.”

