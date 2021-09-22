Estimated risk: Ardern gambles as New Zealand Covid restrictions eased | New Zeland

NZealand is lifting its restrictions on Covid, even though a handful of cases continue to circulate in the community, an action that experts say represents a dice for a country that has resolutely pursued an elimination strategy.

It’s a gamble, says epidemiologist and public health professor Michael Baker. The only phrase I think you will hear from all the epidemiologists and modelers they use is a calculated risk. But of course that means you have a number you can apply to it, you can actually call it an incalculable risk.

It increases the risk that we will not control the explosion, but it is difficult to know what that increase is. That’s where good luck comes from.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland would emerge from its stricter blockade, at alarm level 3. This marks a significant shift in restrictions for the city: cafes and restaurants may reopen for distribution and sale in social distance, as like a number of other businesses, and small weddings or funerals can continue.

People enjoy their coffee at Kohimarama Beach on September 22, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

The change will put an additional 300,000 people back to work in their workplaces in commercial kitchens, on coffee machines, at fruit vendors or on construction sites, and most of that workforce has specific vulnerabilities to the virus. Those working in hospitality are younger, so they are much less likely to be fully vaccinated, and many front-line workers are Mori and Pacific, who are more likely to live in large families and are more susceptible to serious diseases by Covid-19.

While New Zealand has managed to significantly reduce cases from the peak of the 83 daily outbreaks in August, it has not yet managed to completely eradicate them. For the past week, infections have spread with a daily average of 17 new cases per day. The country continues to have unrelated, or mysterious cases that have not yet been linked to an existing infection. And because everyday case numbers give only a picture of the past, always showing people who were infected days ago, it is impossible to be completely sure if the Aucklands outbreak has been successfully controlled.

The spread may have been completely extinguished by now we just do not know, says Baker. Or it can boil. These undiscovered transmission chains can boil.

When Ardern announced the shift she said: We are not coming out of level 4 because the work is done, but neither are we moving because we do not think we can achieve the goal of extinguishing the Covid-19 we are moving because the third level still provides an access careful as we continue to extinguish Covid-19.

Tough choices

But easing restrictions while those cases are still pending could be the biggest risk the Ardern government has yet to take in its pandemic approach, and stocks are high. Now, the best-case scenario for New Zealand is for elimination to work below level 3: for even more people to get involved in the workplace, infections still ending, bringing the country back to zero. If that doesn’t happen, and balloon cases in the coming weeks, Baker sees two options ahead: one is a return to level 4, which would be a major political challenge for the Ardern government. Next is a pillar of repression: using Level 3 restrictions to keep the virus under control until vaccination levels are high enough that he says the country is unlikely to arrive before the end of the year.

At the moment I think we have these rather tough choices between fully sealing it versus not getting there, and switching to this oppressive approach for potentially a few months, he says.

We certainly need to have an informed conversation in New Zealand at some stage about the conditions under which we would go through repression assuming we would go through this explosion, he says. Because there will be a point.

The director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, remains convinced that elimination is still Aotearoa’s goal. But speaking to RNZ on Wednesday, Bloomfield said case numbers may not return to zero. We may not go back to zero, but the important thing is to keep finding any infections and basically keep in touch with tracking, testing, isolating people in order to stop the virus from circulating in the community, and that is the goal, tha ai Me

He said health officials were aiming to achieve a vaccination rate of over 90%. These are our new tools by which we will be able to return to the freedoms we had below level 1, Bloomfield said.

Having 90% of the immune population is still likely months away. At this stage, 61% of the general population have had a stroke, and 32% have had both. While the country has been vaccinating at a very high rate, rates peaked in August at around 90,000 a day and have dropped to about half of it. It is not yet known how easy it will be to reach the 90% point or beyond: show government records that among those who have not yet received a vaccine, 20% are unsure about it or will not receive it.

Asked by radio host Mike Hosking what the next move would be if Auckland continued to experience cases over the next two weeks, Bloomfield said: Let’s cross that bridge when we get to it.

A dose of luck

At the level of the third alarm, it is still possible to deal with the last remaining transmission chains, Baker says. If you are not lucky.

Reliance on luck is a tough proposition when dealing with the Delta variant, which is far more infectious than New Zealand mutations effectively extinguished in the past. The country has been steadfastly committed to an elimination strategy, and every level of Covid in the community was intolerable. That strategy has served him well, maintaining a strong economy, high employment, freedom and relative normalcy in the country, and very few deaths or serious illnesses from Covid-19.

New Zealand has been fully aware of the worst-case scenario of an explosion like the one in the Australian state of New South Wales, which started with a looser blockage. It has produced thousands of cases and is now averaging 10 deaths a day.

Now, with a move to level 3, New Zealand’s score stays in balance. The next two weeks are crucial, says microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles, because it will be a week before we fully understand that little bit more opening at level 3, what it does.

She calls lifting the restrictions a calculated risk though not one she would have taken. If it were my choice, I would say, level 4 for a little longer, says Wiles. [But] I have always been more cautious than the government.

Both Wiles and Baker note that the government has access to more detailed information, so there may be a slightly different, more optimistic picture of how unrelated cases fit together, and how much spread is expected in the coming weeks. I really hope they are right, because it would definitely be quite demoralizing to have to climb the levels again, says Wiles. I think well wait and see.

The challenge now will be luck and compatibility. After a month of blocking, both the government and experts hope New Zealand will give up the blocking fatigue and spend another two weeks of level 3 rules.

I believe we can eliminate, says Wiles. I do not want people to lose hope. If we all do the right thing, it is less likely to get out of hand.