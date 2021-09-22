The Victorian earthquake explained: why did it happen and why was the impact relatively mild? | Victoria

An earthquake struck south-east Australia on Tuesday with seismologists locating it magnitude at 5.9, making it the largest earthquake on earth in Victoria recorded in history. The epicenter was Mansfield, in the lowlands of the Victorian Alps, but it felt as far away as New South Wales and Tasmania. Despite this, only minor structural damage has occurred and there are no reports of injuries. So what pushed the earthquake and why was its impact relatively mild?

Why did it happen?

Dr Adrian McCallum, a senior lecturer in geotechnical engineering at Sunshine Coast University, says the continental plate on which Australia sits is moving north by about 7 cm per year, creating compressive stress within the plate. This stress is released occasionally, resulting in an earthquake, usually along existing breakdown lines.

Victoria geological maps show a large number of defects in Mansfield, says McCallum.

Dr Ben Mather, a plate tectonics expert at the University of Sydney, says the Mansfield quake likely occurred along the Governor’s Mistake, one of the deepest faults in Victoria that separates the Melbourne area from the Alpine region.

Professor Iftekhar Ahmed, from the School of Architecture and Environment built at the University of Newcastle, says the Alpine region was an area of ​​volcanic eruption hundreds of years ago. So it is an area of ​​seismic activity, he says. This line runs in a north-south parallel, and if that is the origin of this earthquake, then that is why the wave was felt along the east coast, all the way to Tassie.

The 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Newcastle in 1989 caused serious damage. Why didn’t he do that?

Ahmed says: Earthquakes do not kill people, buildings kill.

Our buildings are built to a certain level of seismic resistance, he says. Some of the older buildings are not, but many have been rebuilt to bring them to standard.

Dr Januka Attanayake, director of research with the Earthquake Seismology Science unit at the University of Melbourne Earth, says that after earthquakes like Tuesday, seismologists would usually install more seismometers in an attempt to detect other earthquakes, which can last for months, but usually much milder than the initial earthquake and is not felt by humans.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

His work is important because if we can detect after stroke, we can detect the decay area that was snapped, he says. We need to know this information for proper risk analysis in the future. It helps us detect the expected ground movements of earthquakes moving forward. This is essential information for engineers who build city structures in the future, as we can, for example, say how much ground movement can be expected in a given location over the next 50 years.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 and 3.0 have already been detected.

Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia show Photo: Tim Robberts / Stone RF Thank you for your comment.

Ahmed says that while it is not possible to accurately predict earthquakes, seismic activity maps and recorded earthquakes indicate an area hazard, which is the basis for risk mitigation measures, including the construction of buildings according to a seismic standard.

Are earthquakes common?

Not of this size in Victoria.

Attanayake says it is probably the biggest earthquake we have felt around Melbourne in the last 175-200 years. This is the first earthquake of this magnitude I have seen here in my life, and it has probably not been seen in the lives of several generations, he says.

But Victoria does record about 400 earthquakes of less than 2.5 magnitude each year, he says. So earthquakes are no exception.

The moment the Melbourne earthquake shakes the studio video of the ABC News Breakfast show

Prof. Adrian Russell, a geotechnical engineer at the Center for Infrastructure Engineering and Safety at the University of New South Wales, says earthquakes are an important consideration for Australia.

Earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or greater occur about once every six months and are enough to cause major damage if they are located near cities and our older infrastructure, he says. For example, reinsurance companies estimate an earthquake in Sydney in their 20 highest risk exposures worldwide, not because the earthquake would be large, but because it would cause major property damage.

What is earthquake protection?

In addition to proper building design, there are steps people can take to avoid damage during an earthquake.

According to and SES, if you are inside: Sit on the ground; cover yourself by being tucked under a sturdy table or other furniture; and hold until the oscillation stops.

If there is no desk or table near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inner corner of the building, the tips say. Stay away from glass, windows, doors and exterior walls and anything that may fall, such as lighting fixtures or furniture.