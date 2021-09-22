Mother, two children were killed in a car accident in NSW Central Coast





New South Wales police say “everything is on the table” as they investigate a car accident that took the lives of a mother and her two children in the Central Coast last night. Main points: Police will interview a driver who called triple-0 after the crash

Police will interview a driver who called triple-0 after the crash

A 16-month-old boy is among three young men who survived in stable conditions The first responders are described as shocked and disturbed by the incident Police said the family of six, believed to be from the Lagoon in the Hunter Valley, was traveling through Central Mangrove shortly before 10:00 a.m. when the vehicle veered off Wisemans Ferry Road and hit a tree. The woman, 32, died at the scene, along with her six-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. The other boys, aged 16 months, five and nine years, were taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, where unstable conditions remain. An overturned car at the scene of the fatal car accident. ( ABC NEWS Brisbane Water Police District Commander Supervisor Darryl Jobs said it was a “very sad day” for families and the community. “It was a very confrontational and challenging scene for all the first responders,” he said. “Tragically three people died, but surprisingly three small children survived this accident after being taken out from the ruins of our first responders. “ Supervisor Jobson says the collision “reinforces how unstable life can be.” “News of this nature is very disturbing and is devastating news for any family involved in this kind of situation,” he said. Supervisor Jobson said three of the children are in stable condition at John Hunter Hospital. ( ABC Newcastle: Ben Millington Passing driver to be interviewed Supervisor Jobson says the investigation involves a passing driver who allegedly hit the bodies of one of the children. “The two dead children were thrown on the road and this driver has come in contact with one of those children,” he said. “Those circumstances of that impact will also be part of our investigation.” Police said the 37-year-old called triple-0 and was taken to hospital for mandatory testing. He will be interviewed today. Supervisor Jobson said the scene was extremely troubling for emergency responders. ( ABC Central Coast: Sofie Wainwright “It would be an absolutely shocking and devastating experience for any person in that position,” Supervisor Jobson said. He says “everything is on the table” and police will “keep an open mind” about the events that led to before and after the clash. “We will obey our response to find out exactly what the cause was,” said Superintendent Jobson. “We will move forward with our investigation to try to get those answers that we all desperately want.” Police say they will “keep an open mind” during the investigation. ( supply Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information is being encouraged to contact the police. Supervisor Jobson said the first responses went “beyond the call of duty”. “They are police officers, they are ambulance officers, they are members of [Volunteer Rescue Association], and obviously also our NSW Fire and Rescue officers, “he said. “The police I spoke to last night have no doubt she is shocked and disturbed by this.” Find more local news

