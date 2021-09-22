Canada to resume flights from India next week with additional measures COVID -19 – National





Canada will begin allowing direct flights from India early next week as it seeks additional COVID-19 measures for those travelers, the federal government said on Tuesday. Transport Canada said the ban on all private and commercial passenger flights from the country, which was scheduled to expire on Tuesday, will be extended until 11:59 pm ET, on 26 September. After that, travelers eligible to enter Canada will need to have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 18 hours of departure from India. Travelers will also need to upload their vaccination information to the ArriveCAN app before boarding. Read more: Canada eases travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers The agency said in a statement that it would test the new system on Wednesday allowing three flights from India to arrive in Canada “to ensure the new measures are working”. The story goes down the ad Anyone coming to Canada from India via an indirect route will still need to take a negative COVID-19 test from a third country other than India within 72 hours of departure before continuing on to Canada. The flight ban from India was imposed for the first time on April 22 due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the country. As the most contagious and deadly variant has become the predominant form of the virus in Canada and many other countries, cases of COVID-19 in India have spread amid increased vaccinations.















1:24

‘Delta Plus:’ India Health Minister Orders Close Monitoring of COVID-19 Variant Mutation





‘Delta Plus:’ India’s state health minister orders close monitoring of COVID-19 variant mutation 23 June 2021

On Monday, India reported 26,115 new cases and 252 new deaths, continuing a weekly decline from the first devastating wave in the spring. About 64 per cent of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 22 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. The story goes down the ad The lifting of the Indian flight ban will come nearly three weeks after fully vaccinated travelers were allowed to enter Canada from all other parts of the world. However, the United States continues to restrict travel from Canada, citing the rise of the Delta variant in both countries. – With files from Aaron D’Andrea of ​​Global and Reuters See the link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8211103/covid-canada-india-flights-resuming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos