Cabinet mix won’t save Jason Kenney from COVID-19 crisis in Alberta, critics say

Replacing Alberta’s health minister with a new face is unlikely to change the provincial government’s approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic, observers say.

Critics say Prime Minister Jason Kenney decides on Tuesday to move from Calgary-Acadia MFA Tyler Shandro as health minister at work and immigration, and Calgary-Varsity MLA’s health minister Jason Copping will do nothing about curb the growth of people with COVID-19, which is surpassing the provincial health care system.

The prime minister has spurred a pandemic response, said Joel Mullan, deputy leader of policy and governance for the United Conservative Party. He says his leader has spectacularly failed in office and that Kenney should resign.

Although Kenney said Shandro resigned from the health portfolio, Mullan said the exchange is the prime minister’s attempt to avoid self-blame.

“He was the captain of the ship. He was the one who provided Shandro with direction and oversight over the pandemic, and eventually at this point, whatever went wrong, the dollar stops in the prime minister’s office,” he said.

Creating a false sense of hope that the pandemic was in the past and Kenney’s face to introduce a vaccine passport system were his two most unforgivable moves, Mullan said.

Several UCP electoral associations are considering approving the motions calling for an expedited review of party leadership. A formal review is not planned until the fall of 2022, which some believe is not enough time to prepare for an election in the spring of 2023 if Kenney is replaced.

Mullan does not say how many electoral associations have approved the proposals, but he said that once the 22 boards have done so, the party should review the leadership within a few months.

He said he fears the NDP will win the next provincial election if Kenney remains at the helm.

LOOK | Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney defends his leadership: Kenney defends his leadership Prime Minister Jason Kenney says a leadership review by the UCP would now be irresponsible given the current COVID-19 situation in Alberta. 2:23

At a news conference Tuesday, Kenney diverted questions about whether his leadership is in jeopardy. He said he believes he has the support of his party and group.

“We can not allow politics, including domestic politics, to distract us from the essential task of doing the right thing,” he said.

The prime minister said the people calling for his resignation are mainly those who oppose the necessary public health restrictions on vaccination requirements.

Prime Minister Kenney at risk, says political scientist

But at least two UCP MPUs publicly criticized Kenney for failing to act in the fourth wave of the pandemic, saying he waited too long to introduce new measures and that the delay would cost lives.

University of Calgary Professor of Political Science Lisa Young said she could not see a scenario where Kenney is still prime minister from the planned 2023 provincial election.

“I think the damage is huge,” Young said. “I think his personal brand has been destroyed. The current situation is really quite catastrophic and will get worse before it improves.”

NDP leader Rachel Notley, the center, speaking at the Federal Building in Edmonton on Tuesday, is surrounded by left-wing health critic David Shepherd and Labor critic Christina Gray. Notley says the two ministers in the portfolio trading cabinet will do nothing to change the UCP government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Janet French / CBC)

NDP opposition leader Rachel Notley said most members of the public demanding the prime minister’s resignation are upset about the canceled operations and an overloaded healthcare system, not public health restrictions.

The identity of the health minister is irrelevant now, she said, pointing to the 60 members of the UCP group whom she said “sat on their hands” when it became clear that hospitals were on track to be overloaded.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi likened the cabinet reshuffle to the mixing of deck chairs on the Titanic.

A change in leadership, or an acknowledgment that the province’s approach to health care is flawed, are needed to correct the course, he said.