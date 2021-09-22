Ford speaks as the Ontario Vaccine Certification System launches Wednesday

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Attorney General Sylvia Jones will give an update on COVID-19 vaccination certificates starting at 11:30 p.m. You can see it directly in this story.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford called for patience on Wednesday after the province’s vaccine passport system came into force and urged residents to abide by the new verification program.

“I know this can be difficult for some, but we owe it to our businesses to do everything we can to avoid blockages,” Ford said.

“Please be patient. Let us all continue to support our amazing businesses.”

Starting Wednesday, customers at restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, sports facilities and other places must submit a full vaccination bill along with government identification. Doctors’ notes on medical exemptions will be accepted.

Penalties are possible for businesses that do not comply with the controls required by the system, and for customers who provide false information. But businesses, law enforcement officers, police forces and the province say enforcement will be smooth at first.

The vaccine website was temporarily suspended Wednesday morning

Early Wednesday morning, Ontarians trying to access the province’s website to protect themselves from COVID-19 vaccine bills were met with an error message.

The Ministry of Health said the portal was temporarily in the morning due to “routine maintenance, not due to demand”. Weekly maintenance is scheduled on Tuesday nights from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday.

The provincial public health doctor has urged Ontarians to be “polite and attentive” as the system takes effect.

Dr. Kieran Moore has also said he believes the system will lead to an increase in vaccinations, especially among those aged 20 to 39, as that group often frequents places covered by the system.

Since the announcement of an upcoming vaccine certification program was made on September 1, more than 259,000 first doses and more than 338,000 second doses have been administered, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said that as of Tuesday evening, a total of 66,497 appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine have been reserved since 1 September. The figures do not include appointments booked through other channels such as pharmacies and local public health units using their own booking systems, he noted.

Businesses have said they feel prepared to implement the system, but are unsure of how customers will respond to it.

James Rilett, vice president of Canadian Restaurants for Central Canada, said the restaurants are “as prepared as they can be” but expect “a business loss” and confrontations with some customers.

Ryan Mallough, senior director of Ontario affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said businesses have a “good sense” of what is required, but there is “little stress and anxiety about what happens at a moment that does not go good”.

While countries will have to first check paper or digital vaccine bills with identification, the province has said it intends to launch a QR code and verification application for businesses on October 22nd to simplify the process.

Ontario reports 7 other COVID-19-related deaths

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 463 new cases of COVID-19 and seven other disease-related deaths Wednesday.

Of the cases reported today with a known vaccination status:

278, or 60 percent, were found in people who were not vaccinated.

21, or 4.5 percent, had a single dose.

131, or 28.2 percent, had two doses.

The seven-day moving average now stands at 692.

Here are some key indicators and figures of the pandemic from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health :

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 39,092.

Nationwide test positivity rate: 1.8 percent

Active cases: 5,851.

Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 187, with 112 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Dead: Seven, bringing the official number to 9,670.

Vaccinations:21,475,030 doses have been administered to date. Nearly 85.3 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have now received at least one dose of one vaccine, while 79.4 percent have received two doses.