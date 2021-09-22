Why is Keir Starmer trying to rewrite the rules of Labor leadership? | working

Keir Starmer is set to rekindle a Labor Party squabble over how it chooses its leadership, seeking to rewrite the rules that led to the rise of Jeremy Corbyn. Here is the subtraction of the changes.

What does Starmer propose?

Starmer informed his shadow cabinet that he would propose three new things at the Labor conference: a return to an electoral college for leadership elections; a new re-election process for MPs; and a new policy-making process that does not involve a series of endless motions at the party conference.

How does the Labor Party currently elect its leader?

Members and job supporters elect the leader based on a one-member, one-vote system. This means that all members, whether they are in the shadow cabinet or registered supporters or affiliated union members, have one vote of equal value.

But not all candidates pass on member voting. Under the changes made under Jeremy Corbyn, any MP who wants to stay must receive nominations from not only 10% of MPs a reduction from previous rules, but from local parties, unions and members as well.

How would the new system work?

Starmer is proposing a change to the old electoral college system, the same one that elected Ed Miliband. It was Miliband who then changed the system in 2014 to one member, one vote. The reversal meant that leaders were elected with one-third of the votes coming from MPs, one-third coming from unions and one-third coming from members. It would give MPs much more power to elect a future leader, but Starmer also plans to vote for millions of other union members.

Why is Starmer doing this now?

The Starmers team says it wants to strengthen the union bond and give their members more power. They say the changes would also end many protracted internal debates about how the party makes policies and elects MPs. We need party reforms that better connect us to the people who work and orient us towards voters who can lead us to power, Starmer said in his shadow cabinet.

However, Starmers allies in the NEC say this also has to do with the emergence of a certain division with the Corbyn era. The Starmers hand has been strengthened because the internal analysis seen by the Guardian shows that most Labor delegates party members elected by their local parties to attend and vote at the conference are pro-Starmer. This means that Starmer has a chance perhaps his only chance to make some final reforms.

Why will unions support it?

Some left-wing unions, Unite, CWU and TSSA, have already said they will not support it and will push for any decision to be postponed. The power now lies with GMB, Unison and Usdaw, whom Starmer must convince.

The big draw is that union members can currently vote in leadership elections only if they are actively registered as supporters of Related Labor. The Starmers proposal will extend the vote to all union members paying the political tax on their union fees, potentially expanding the leading electorate to more than 2 million people.

Why does the Labor left oppose change?

The electoral college system gives members much less power to decide who is the Labor leader. That means Workers 400,000 members would have the same weight as Workers 199 MPs. Moment has called him a low-level leader in the Starmers and said his commitments to unity and left-wing politics made during the leadership campaign were blatant lies.

What happens if the vote goes to the conference?

Starmers allies believe they can win the vote. But if a big union like GMB or Unison decides to vote against the changes, it will be too narrow and Starmer could lose.

If he loses, his team says it will nonetheless show that he is willing to take risks, but it will be a humiliating start to a crucial conference.