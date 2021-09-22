US General Mark Milley meets with his Russian counterpart in Finland





“When the military leaders of the great powers communicate, the world is a safer place,” Milley said after his meeting with Valery Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The meeting covered “a variety of topics on issues around the world,” said Colonel Dave Butler, Milley’s spokesman. The discussion was “militarily focused” and “serious”, he added.

“The two generals show mutual respect for each other, although the two have taken the opportunity to make jokes or occasional jokes.”

The meeting took place at the Finnish government residence in Koningstedt in Vantaa, 25 miles north of the Finnish capital, amid a prolonged period of heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Despite the ongoing and occasionally contentious disputes between the US and Russia over Ukraine, cyber attacks and the Arctic, the purpose of the meeting was to improve dialogue and deconflict between the two armies. In recent months, the Biden administration has been pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on an increase in cyberattacks and ransomware attacks coming from Russian soil, especially after the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack that shut down the largest fuel pipeline in Russia. America. But efforts, including when President Joe Biden met with Putin in June, yielded small results, with no indication that Putin has been curbed in cyber-attacks coming from Russia. The US has also warned that Russia is trying to interfere in the 2022 midterm elections. In August, CNN reported that the Biden administration was receiving regular intelligence reports on ongoing and ongoing efforts to interfere in the US election, despite Biden raised the issue personally with Putin. “Violation is a clear violation of our sovereignty,” Biden said at the time. In April, the White House unveiled a series of new sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2020 election, cyberattacks and its ongoing invasion of Crimea. Those measures added to a series of already extensive sanctions against Russia following its 2014 invasion of Ukrainian territory. At the time, Russia was conducting a military exercise near Ukraine, which saw the largest force on the country’s borders since the invasion of Crimea. In a phone call between Biden and Putin a month after their meeting in June, the US president said they had set up a more direct means of communication and that he expected Putin to act when cyber-attacks come out of Russia. Asked if there would be additional consequences for Russia, Biden said: “Yes.”

