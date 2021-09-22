PM tells UN: it’s time for humanity to grow up and tackle climate change

PM to use UN speech to summarize global action on climate change ahead of COP26 Summit

PM to pave the way for a global recovery driven by green technology investment

The UK will increase its spending on financing the international climate by funding more green projects through our development funding institution

Climate change and economic growth are not mutually exclusive compromises, but instead each is vital to the other’s success, the prime minister told the UN General Assembly today.

In a keynote address in New York ahead of the COP26 Summit in the UK, Boris Johnson will tell other world leaders that there is a compelling case for transforming our economies to make them cleaner and more green. This is a case driven not only by the threat of climate change, but by the need for a sustainable economic recovery from the coronavirus.

He will argue that humanity is at a turning point, where we can not take the health of the planet for granted, but instead must take urgent action to stop climate change.

Addressing the UN, he is expected to say:

A review of fossil data over the last 178 million years since mammals appeared reveals that average mammal species exist for about a million years before evolving into something else or disappearing into extinction. Of our estimated lifespan of one million, humanity has been about 200,000. In other words, we are still collectively young. In terms of the life of our species, we are about 16. We have come to that fatal era when we know roughly how to drive and we know how to unlock the drink closet and engage in all sorts of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing but also final. In the words of Oxford philosopher Toby Ord, we are simply old enough to get into serious trouble. We still cling to a part of our mind in the infant belief that the world was created for our pleasure and enjoyment, and we combine this narcissism with a primitive assumption of our immortality. We believe that someone else will clean up the mess we make because that is what someone else has always done. We dump our habitat again and again with the inductive reasoning we have saved so far, and therefore we will leave with it again. My friends, the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end. We are approaching that critical turning point in less than two months when we need to show that we are capable of learning, of maturing, and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are doing not only for our planet but for ourselves as well. our. It’s time for humanity to grow. It’s time for us to listen to the warnings of scientists and look covid, if you want an example of gloomy scientists to prove they are right and understand who we are and what we are doing. The world, this precious blue sphere with egg yolks and the wiping of an atmosphere is not some unbreakable toy, a nice plastic snatch room against which we can jump into our hearts. Every day, every week, we are doing such irreversible damage that long before a million years have passed it will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable not only to us but to many other species. And that is why the Glasgow COP26 summit is a turning point for humanity. We must limit the rise in temperatures, the terrible effects of which were evident even this summer at 1.5 degrees. We need to unite in a collective adult age. We must show that we have the maturity and wisdom to act. And we can.

The IMF predicts that global warming of 4C would permanently reduce global GDP by about 3.5%. Conversely, bold action on climate change could bring $ 26 trillion in economic benefits, create more than 65 million new low-carbon jobs by 2030, and avoid more than 700,000 premature deaths from pollution of air. Global trade in green goods is already worth $ 150 billion and the market is projected to grow to 3 trillion by 2050.

The UK has already demonstrated that there is no compromise between growth and being green in the last 30 years we have increased our GDP by 78% while reducing emissions by 44%.

Relying on the announcement by the Prime Ministers earlier this week of $ 550 million to support green and resilient growth worldwide, the CDC, the UK’s financial development institution, will increase the amount it gives to climate projects.

Today, the Prime Minister will commit to surrounding 30% of all CDC investments in climate financing over the next five years, with all new investments aligned with the terms of the Paris Agreement. This is a big step compared to five years ago when that number was only 5% and further enhances the UK’s contribution to the $ 100 billion global climate finance target above and above our existing $ 11.6 billion commitment.

This is also in line with the ambition set by the Prime Minister and other G7 leaders to bring about a step change in our approach to infrastructure financing, especially in relation to clean and green growth.

This commitment comes ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit in November, which will be a crucial opportunity for world leaders to take concrete action to prevent climate change and foster green growth, both in their own countries and even all over the world.

As COP Presidents this year, the UK is growing its climate ambitions across Government. Today UK Export Finance has announced ambitious plans to decarbonize its portfolio and increase its support for green exports. By funding more climate-friendly projects, UKEF which works to increase export opportunities worldwide will foster green growth in the UK and worldwide.

Under the new Climate Change Strategy, UKEF aims to join the CDC and the UK as a whole in achieving net zero by 2050.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister and UN Secretary-General hosted a climate roundtable with world leaders, where they called on rich economies to grow to achieve the goal of mobilizing $ 100 billion a year to help vulnerable places to develop cleanly.

The UK is urging countries to come up with specific plans to reduce their carbon emissions by 2030, putting them on the road to net zero. The UK has already set a new target to reduce emissions by at least 68% by 2030 and 78% by 2035, among the highest in the world.

The Prime Minister will also use his speech to the UN General Assembly to urge countries to address COP26’s broader goals in coal, money, cars and trees: