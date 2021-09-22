The top adviser to the President of Ukraine is aimed at an assassination attempt





KYIV, Ukraine A top adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was shot dead Wednesday as he drove out of Kiev in what authorities said was an assassination attempt. The adviser, Serhiy Shefir, was not injured in the attack, but the driver of the car was injured and taken to hospital, Irina Venediktova, Ukraine’s attorney general, said in a statement which included a photograph of the side of Mr.’s executives. Bullet-filled black Audi chauffeur. This is serious, said Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko in a short interview. It was a real assassination. The attack took place while Mr. Zelensky was in New York for the UN General Assembly meeting, where he had said he planned to come out against Russian military intervention in eastern Ukraine and gather diplomatic support for Kiev.

Shefir, 57, is a senior adviser to the Ukrainian president and is considered Mr. Zelenskys’s closest confidant. Together with his brother and Mr. Zelensky in 2003, they founded Kvartal 95, a television production company that produced numerous popular shows, and brought Mr. Zelensky, a former comedian, to worldwide fame. In 2019, Zelensky used his popularity to win the presidency. Mr Zelensky said in a video message from New York that he saw the attack as a message to him personally, but insisted that no matter who was behind it, he would not be hindered by efforts to modernize Ukraine’s economy and address criminality. Wearing a blue t-shirt, he seemed to have suddenly woken up from sleep, mr. Zelensky said he would return immediately to Kiev, the capital, after his speech, scheduled for Wednesday. Saying hello to me by shooting from the woods in my friend’s car is a weakness, Zelensky said. According to investigators, the shooting appears to have been fired around 10 a.m. by a person or people hiding in the woods near the road. Mr. Shefirs’s car was not armored and he did not use any security details, said Mr. Gerashchenko.

The shooting took place near the village of Lisnyky, just outside Kiev, on a forested highway. There were no suspects and no one was arrested immediately after the attack, according to authorities. Ukrainian officials warned the public not to speculate on who was behind the savage morning attack, even though images of the car hit by bullets were broadcast across the country. There were at least 10 bullet holes in the vehicle. The driver, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was shot three times and was hospitalized in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery, according to authorities. Later Wednesday, Mr. Schaefer appeared at a news conference in Kiev to praise the work of emergency responders, as well as his driver, whom he said treated himself like a hero. The assassination attempt was made in an attempt to intimidate the upper echelons of government, Scheffer said. But you have to understand that the president, Vladimir Aleksandrovich, is a very strong-willed person who is not easily intimidated, he added, using Mr. Zelenskys’s name and patronymic.

Since the outbreak of war in 2014 between Ukraine and Kremlin-backed separatist forces, there have been numerous assassinations on Ukrainian territory targeting senior military and intelligence officials and politicians, as well as journalists and dissidents fleeing enemies in Russia. .

While some of the attacks have been attributed to criminal rivalries and gang violence, many of them, according to Ukrainian law enforcement officials, are the work of assassins linked to Russian intelligence services. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Zelenskys chief of staff, linked Wednesday’s attack to the presidents ‘efforts to limit the oligarchs’ influence in Ukrainian politics. Mr Podolyak called the attack a military coup against Mr Zelenskys’ policy to reduce the traditional influence of shadow oligarchs on social processes, according to Interfax, a news agency. Indeed, we link this attack to the aggressive or even militant push in the active politics of the head of state, he said. The policy aims to significantly reduce the traditional influence of shadow oligarchs on social processes and to destroy political and financial groups that openly serve our foreign opponents, Mr Podolyak told Interfax on Wednesday. Mr. Scheffer was a producer on the hit comedy show The Servant of the People, in which Zelensky played a schoolteacher who was promoted to the presidency after a principled tirade against government corruption went viral online. After Zelensky won the current presidency in 2019, he placed a number of former show business associates in key leadership positions. The two are also neighbors and share a gym and a swimming pool. Whenever Mr. Mr. Zelensky has left, Mr. Scheffer walks with Mr. Zelenskys dog, he said in an interview.

My main goal, in addition to my usual duties, is for him to remain a human being, Lord Shefir said of Mr. Zelensky, shortly after his appointment as councilor in 2019. Andrew E. Kramer has contributed to reporting from Moscow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/22/world/europe/ukraine-assassination-attempt.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos