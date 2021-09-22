International
Keir Starmer under pressure to delay shake-up of work rules | working
Keir Starmer is under pressure to delay plans for a radical overhaul of Labors leadership election rules amid resistance from major unions.
Senior Labor sources said Starmer would consider putting forward proposals that would destroy the system used to elect himself and Jeremy Corbyn to the party governing body on Friday, even without the union’s secured support. It came as unions sought more time to consult on the changes.
If most unions decide to oppose them, Starmer risks being defeated on the Labor conference floor, starting this weekend.
The Guardian understands that Unite, one of the most powerful Labor-affiliated unions, told Starmer at a meeting Wednesday that he should delay any vote for a return to the electoral college voting system, which is strongly opposed by the parties. left.
Everyone agreed on that point, said another union source. Every union has a different approach to these ideas, but in principle we do not want to be drawn to them. Keir was very much in listening mode.
Starmer has argued that moving to an electoral college system to place the party’s next leaders would have a greater impact on millions of union members, but some on the party left have said it would spark a civil war and ‘gave more power to the deputies at the expense of the ordinary members.
The move would be a return to the old Labor system under which MPs, party members and unions each had one-third of the vote for a new leader.
It was repealed by Ed Miliband in 2014 in favor of giving each party member and its members one vote for each candidate on the ballot. Candidates must get the support of 10% of MPs plus some support from electoral parties and unions to go to the polls.
Starmer met with union leaders to try to persuade them to support the proposals Wednesday, at noon, when the Guardian realized that the Unite delegation had argued that it should delay the changes even if it meant organizing a session. of the special conference to approve them later.
The Labor Officer told the meeting he would need time to consider whether a delay was acceptable, according to two sources. Starmer is likely to consider whether to move forward with some aspects of the reform, such as making it harder to elect MPs and abandoning the more controversial leadership election proposals, at least temporarily.
In a statement after the meeting, Starmer confirmed that there had been no consensus, but said it was a positive conversation which would continue in the coming days.
Principles are important and we need to look at how we need to change to win again, he said.
I said yesterday this was not a conversation to take or leave. I am continuing to take suggestions and discuss how we do everything we need in order to make the Labor party the party of people working again.
During the discussions, major unions including Unite, Unison and Usdaw reportedly told Starmer that they were open to discussing changes to the rules for leadership elections, but felt blinded by the proposals. GMB another key player was not in the room due to a prior commitment from its general secretary, Gary Smith.
A union source said Unite was in principle opposed to returning to the electoral college, but said its new secretary general, Sharon Graham, wanted time to build a consensus on any change.
Any delay is likely to mean Starmer avoids a tough confrontation with left-wing groups including Momentum, who had promised to try to thwart the changes at the conference.
However, a retreat from the changes in which Starmer has assumed a considerable amount of political authority is likely to raise questions about why war was chosen.
Graham said the plan was deeply disappointing and called on MPs to oppose it. Unite believes in democracy and this move to reduce all membership to one-third of the vote while inflating MPs’ votes to one-third is unfair, undemocratic and a step backwards for our party, she said.
