The bus driver in Ottawa was acquitted of all charges for the Westboro fatal crash

The driver of the Ottawa bus in a fatal 2019 accident at the Westboro transit station has been acquitted of all criminal charges.

In a ruling handed down Wednesday, Ontario court judge Matthew Webber acknowledged the “sheer magnitude of human suffering” that gripped the city after the Jan. 11, 2019, accident.

OC Transpo bus operator Aissatou Diallo was driving bus 8155 when it collided with the steel tent of the Westboro transit station, killing three passengers Anja Van Beek, Judy Booth and Bruce Thomlinson and injuring dozens more.

Police charged Diallo with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

“This is truly a tragic, tragic case. And the scale of the pain and human loss they suffered so much has not escaped me. However, to condemn Ms. Diallo for this heinous criminal offense for the force of conduct proven before me to lay the network very wide, “Webber said.

“Mrs. Diallo, you are free to go.”

The judge found that the driver intended to join, but was led astray

Unintentionally joined from the left lane to the right service lane a few seconds before it went off the road, it was discovered by Webber, accepting a passenger stop request.

Although her speed was “slightly excessive” after escalating to 70 kilometers per hour, when the posted speed limit at the Ottawa Crossing is 50 kilometers per hour, the judge said it was comparable to that of a colleague driving behind her. .

The “oppressive” sun setting in front of it was “definitely a danger,” while a “wrong” and deceptive road sign led it straight into a snow-covered gutter, contributing to the crash, Webber said.

“In all likelihood, she was affected by the road marking to move too much to the right and Diallo followed and in the open gutters she went,” he said, adding that incorrect road marking is unlikely to have been increased by Sun shine.

“I found that if a bus were to follow that painted line, the bus would likely end up in open gutters full of ice and snow at the time.”

From left to right, Bruce Thomlinson, 56; Judy Booth, 57; and Anja Van Beek, 65, died in the accident on January 11, 2019. (Ottawa Police Service)

3 collisions shortly before fatal collision

After the bus veered off the road, there were three separate but consecutive collisions, all occurring within seconds before the bus collided with the station’s steel tent.

The bus first collided with a snowy shore within seconds of leaving the road, which Webber said would be shaking and the bus window was covered in snow as a result.

The bus then crashed into the stone wall through which the Transitway had opened, blowing debris from the front door of the bus and into the vehicle.

A second later, the bus hit a snowy shore a third time before hitting the tent, and the bus swung backwards all the way.

“Limitations of human perception and reaction time would have made it almost impossible for Ms. Diallo to respond meaningfully to the crisis in which she and her passengers found themselves, given the speed with which successive collisions occurred,” Webber said. .

“Within about two seconds of hitting the second snow shore, bus 8155 collided with the Westboro station tent.”

This photo of police from the scene of the 2019 crash shows the marks of tires left by the double-decker bus along the icy shoulder before it hit the bus roof. (Judicial Exhibition / Court of Justice in Ontario)

Up to the point of the first collision, Webber revealed that Diallo’s direction was “perfect.”

Webber told the court that Diallo’s manner of conduct deserved an observation not the fatal consequences of the collision and would not be a “visible departure” from the standard of care that a reasonable person would show.

“Once the bus was in the gutter and subjected to the barrage of successive collisions, it could have done nothing but the realities of perception and human reaction time. [would have rendered] she is not able to do that, “he said.

“These events happened in a few seconds.”

Diallo failed to keep the bus on the paved surface, he said, but “the genesis of that act” was her attempt “to respect what appeared to be a legitimate road marker.”

LOOK | Defense attorney Solomon Friedman for acquitting the bus driver:

Bus driver acquitted of all charges in Westboro fatal crash Defense attorney Solomon Friedman says Aissatou Diallo, who faced 38 charges in connection with the Westboro bus crash, failed to avoid the crash but did not commit a crime. 0:39

Diallo in “terrible position”

During the trial earlier this year, Crown and the defense presented arguments based on video taken by OC Transpo cameras at Westboro station, on-board video from captured data recordings and transit agency computer systems. Witness testimony included passengers on the trainers and two-storey maintenance staff and OC Transpo.

Assistant Crown attorneys Dallas Mack and Louise Tansey argued that training Diallo as a professional driver meant she had a higher duty of care and the mattress was in excellent working condition on the day of the collision.

Defense attorneys Fady Mansour and Solomon Friedman argued that there were several mitigating factors that helped explain why the bus veered off the road and why Diallo could not regain control.

Outside the court on Wednesday, Friedman told reporters that the judge’s decision confirmed his client’s innocence.

“She was put in a terrible position by circumstances that were out of her control. She did her best and tragically, unfortunately, her best was not so good,” Friedman said.

He also acknowledged “the great pain and suffering experienced by all those on that bus, the family members of those who lost their lives.”

Friedman called the case a “wake-up call” for OC Transpo and the level of training the city transport operator provides for drivers.

“This is a case where charges should never have been filed,” he said, adding that nearly three years of confrontation with the prosecution caused “tremendous stress, trauma and anxiety” for Diallo.

“What she is doing now is to think about what happened and take steps to move forward with her life.”

Diallo, center, arrives in Ottawa court Wednesday. (Raphael Tremblay / CBC)

Mayors support litigation

Mayor Jim Watson told reporters Wednesday that he supports the process that led to this final legal decision, acknowledging how difficult the decision would be for some community members.

“We may not like the decision, but we have to support it. This has obviously been stressful for the driver himself, as you can imagine. But as I said, our first thoughts, of course, are with the family and friends of the three individuals who lost their lives in that tragic day in Westboro, “Watson said

The outgoing head of OC Transpo, John Manconi, said the driver training system has “checks and balances” and the city recently acted on recommendations from a training program check, which also addressed road signs at transit stations. .

The family members of the victims Judy Booth and Bruce Thomlins observed Wednesday’s decision in the Ottawa court. They declined to comment on the decision.

The city of Ottawa has accepted civil liability for the crash and paid $ 5 million to the families of the victims two years after the crash.