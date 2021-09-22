The aide to the Ukrainian president survived a notorious assassination attempt





Ukrainian police said in a statement that a car in which Serhiy Shefir was traveling was hit by fire in the village of Lisnyky around 10 a.m., with more than 10 bullets hitting the vehicle. The driver was injured.

A special police operation is underway to search for the perpetrators and police are appealing for information about the circumstances of the “attempted murder of two Ukrainian citizens”.

President Zelensky, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said he did not yet know who was responsible for the attack, but described it as a sign of weakness to target one of his aides.

Zelensky said in a video posted on Facebook that he would return to Ukraine after delivering his speech at the UN late Wednesday.

“Honestly, I do not know who is behind it,” Zelensky said. “Sending me a message by shooting at my friend’s car is a weakness.” Shefir later appeared during an announcement at the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. “All I can say on my part is that an attempt was made to intimidate the highest levels of power. But our President is strong-willed, you do not intimidate him with anything. He chose the right path and is going to his way The public is supporting him, “Scheffer said. A politician from Zelensky’s ruling party, David Arakhamia, told the state news agency Ukrinform that Scheffer was in a “state of shock” but was not injured. “I had a short conversation with him … He says he was shot, but the driver was hit … The car was shot with an automatic weapon, as far as I know. The driver received three gunshot wounds, he was hospitalized, “Arakhamia said. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, told Ukrinform that the incident could be seen as nothing more than a “deliberate” attempt to “kill a key member of the team”. “It is obvious that this open, deliberate and extremely brutal attack with the use of automatic weapons can not qualify other than an attempt to demonstratively kill a key member of the team,” Podoliak said. While authorities have not determined who is responsible or motivated, Podoliak said this may be related to policies aimed at reducing the “traditional influence” of the oligarchs. “I will say right away that we certainly link this attack to an aggressive and even militant campaign against the active policy of the head of state,” Podoliak added. Zelensky vowed that his government’s response would be “strong” and said he would continue his efforts to fight corruption and reform the country. “The strength of our team will not be affected. The course I have chosen with my team, to change, to clean up our economy, to fight crime and against large and powerful financial groups – it does not affect it in any “On the contrary … the Ukrainian people have given me a mandate for change,” he said. The Kremlin has denied allegations by a Ukrainian lawmaker that the assassination attempt may have “a Russian trace”. Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling party’s parliamentary faction, said he was “inclined to think this is a” hello “message to our team.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said efforts to find a Russian link were due to a “highly elevated emotional state” in Ukraine. “Unfortunately for us, these days, no matter what happens in Ukraine, none of the active politicians is able to rule out the Russian trail,” Peskov said.

CNN’s Anna Chernova contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/europe/serhiy-shefir-aide-ukraine-president-assassination-attempt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos