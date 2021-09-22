Victoria has been told to prepare for ‘significant shocks’. So what to do if you get caught in one?

On Wednesday morning, parts of southeastern Australia were shaken by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake, centered in the regional Victorian town of Mansfield.

The quake was one of the strongest to ever hit the Australian continent and led to tremors that were felt as far south as Launceston in Tasmania and Sydney.

Geoscience Australia said the quake started at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Melbourne was rocked by damaged buildings and the quake was clearly captured on numerous cameras across the country, including one outside ABC’s Melbourne studio.

News Breakfast was over, but the cameras were still spinning and host Michael Rowland wanted to leave the building as sports presenter Tony Armstrong climbed on the table and said, “This is still shaking.”

But, were you really doing what it took in an earthquake or after a shock?

And thanks to the fact that Victoria’s emergency services commissioner said the state needs to prepare for the shock, it is definitely worth investigating further.

What can happen now?

According to Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp, there is the possibility of a lot after the stroke in the coming days.

“There is still the possibility of further significant shocks to hit Victoria,” he said, but he added that they were unlikely to overcome the 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

This statement was supported by Geoscience Australia who told ABC that the city of Northern Territory Tennant Creek is still experiencing aftershocks from a 1988 earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6.

“Earthquakes can occur for years after a major earthquake. For example, we are still experiencing shocks from [magnitude-] The 6.6 earthquake in Tennant Creek that occurred in 1988, “they said in a quote attributed to a senior seismologist.

So what is a shock?

A shock is a seismic event that occurs after an earthquake.

They are, in fact, smaller earthquakes and occur in the same general area during the days and years following a larger event.

The United States Geological Survey tells us that after the tremors small adjustments appear along the part of a defect that slipped at the time of the main impact.

The frequency of these earthquakes decreases over time and historically, deep earthquakes that occur at a depth of more than 30 meters are much less likely to be followed by other earthquakes than shallow earthquakes.

The Mansfield earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, to put it in the context of earthquakes that Australians may remember, the 2011 Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand, which had multiple aftershocks occurred at a depth of 5 km. The 1989 earthquake that struck the NWW city of Newcastle occurred at a depth of 11.5 km.

What should I do in case of another concussion?

The answer to this depends on where you are, but the answer is generally to make sure you are covered.

Or as they say in business, “Stop, let go and keep going.”

Mark Quigley, an associate professor of earthquake science at the University of Melbourne, told ABC that you can also use the old duck and cover method if you want to get under something solid.

“If you feel like the earthquake is shaking, getting under tables or things that can support you,” he said.

“Keep something stable, for example the door frame, which allows you to avoid jumping against something that might hurt you.

“For those with pets and young children, be aware of things in your home that can upset and harm people.”

Overall, he said now is probably not the time for those in the affected areas to climb a ladder or a roof.

What to do if you are inside

Sit on the ground, cover and hold until the shaking stops. If there is nothing to hide, cover your face and crouch in an interior corner of a building

Sit on the ground, cover and hold until the shaking stops. If there is nothing to hide, cover your face and crouch in an interior corner of a building Stay away from windows or anything that might fall

Stay away from windows or anything that might fall

If you are in bed, stay there unless you are under a heavy device. In that case, move on

Stay inside until the vibration stops and it is safe to go outside

What should I do if I am out?

This is very simple if you are not near a located building

If you leave buildings, street lights or wires and stay in the open until the oscillation stops.

What if I drive a car?

Pull up and stay in the car just make sure you are not under a building, bridge, tree or overpass

Pull up and stay in the car just make sure you are not under a building, bridge, tree or overpass Once the shock has stopped, proceed carefully and avoid equipment that may have been damaged