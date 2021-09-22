Her time Ottawa helps Alberta in her fight against COVID-19, lawyers say

Ottawa needs to show leadership and help address the COVID-19 crisis in Alberta, health care lawyers say.

The suggestion comes in response to Alberta’s official request to the federal government for help in managing its fourth wave, which has seen hospitals pushed to the border and safeguards tightened after a summer of calm restrictions.

Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses’ Unions, told Global News that Ottawa could help by coordinating healthcare resources, allocating additional funding and bringing in the military.

The federal government can also “bring in staff just to make lunches for those who work 24 hours,” she said, adding that Ottawa needs to better coordinate health care in a time of crisis.

It does not make sense that we are one of the largest workforces in Canada and there is no planning at the national level, there is little provincial planning on how we will distribute and how many nurses we need in five years and 10 years and how we maintain them, tha Sila.

In Canada, healthcare management is a provincial responsibility, and Alberta has been in the national spotlight for weeks to address the pandemic. Vaccination rates began to slow as the province eased almost all public health measures in July, which subsequently led to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver wrote a letter to federal Secretary of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, asking for help with patient transfers and critical care staff. He also requested an immediate meeting to discuss the claims.

In a Twitter response, Blair said officials engaged with their counterparts in Alberta last week.

I have made it clear that when a request is received, it will be approved. We will work together to provide for people across Alberta, he wrote.

with@RicMcIver Federal officials hired their counterparts in Alberta last week to provide assistance. I have made it clear that when a request is received, it will be approved. We will work together to provide for people throughout Alberta. – Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 21, 2021

Currently, Alberta has the largest number of intensive care unit patients in the province since the onset of the pandemic. There are 302 patients in the ICU, and the province continues to expand its ICU capacity by redistributing spaces.

Alberta currently has 348 ICU beds open, including 175 additional spaces. Alberta Health Services (AHS) has opened 41 additional ICU spaces over the past week. The ICU capacity is at 87 per cent, but would be 174 per cent without those additional spaces, the AHS said on Wednesday.

Dr Paul Parks, president of emergency medicine at the Alberta Medical Association and an emergency physician at Medicine Hat, told Global News while it is depressing to have reached this point, help is needed.

“I really do not think we need fans or we need space, rooms, or beds or materials,” he said. We need human beings for sure, and this is clear to us for the last month or so as the numbers are growing.

However, Canada is facing a shortage of nursing.

Statistics Canada recently reported that nearly one in five vacancies in Canada as early as 2021 is in health care and social assistance. Those sectors experienced the largest losses from year to year compared to all other sectors.

On September 18, several unions in Alberta issued a joint letter to Prime Minister Jason Kenney warning that the health care system is collapsing before our eyes and that there were no more nurses to be deployed.

Moreover, Alberta will soon run out of ICU space, said Dr Craig Jenne, an infectious disease researcher at the University of Calgary.

As Parks understands the crisis in question, he hopes Ottawa will catch up.

We are treading the water as seriously as possible with this huge tsunami that is trying to drown us, he said.

We are also concerned that we are seeking help now, but it is not clear that our government is implementing any really positive public health measures that will slow down this wave… we really need human resources and support, but we were concerned that I will not be there.

In addition to Parks and AIDS, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is urging Ottawa to act.

COVID-19 knows no geographical boundaries. When a jurisdiction is in crisis, it affects all Canadians, said CMA President Dr. Katharine Smart, in a statement to Global News.

Looking back on the past 19 months, Silas recalls when nurses from Newfoundland and Labrador went to Ontario to help the province cope with its increase in COVID-19.

The move gave hope to front-line employees, she said, and she believes Ottawa can help encourage the same now.

Remember at the beginning of the pandemic, when everyone said we are all in this together, we need to bring back that feeling, she said.

We can not have demonstrations of angry people in the streets, we must return that hope and inspire healthcare workers trying to save lives in those buildings.

–With files by Emily Mertz

