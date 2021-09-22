Photos of an eruption: Canary Island volcano sends thousands fleeing





Lava from a volcanic eruption in La Palma, one of the Spanish Canary Islands, spread a wreckage on Wednesday, destroying hundreds of homes, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people and warning of toxic eruptions. The eruption in La Palma, the first major one there in 50 years, began on Sunday, and some experts warned that lava could continue to blow for weeks. About 320 homes on the island off northwest Africa were engulfed in fire and lava by Wednesday morning, about 6,000 residents had been evacuated and several hundred more homes remained at risk. according to local authoritiesWith Despite widespread destruction, so far there are no reports of casualties or injuries. We have always lived here for fear of an explosion, said Antonio Rodrguez Acosta, a retired schoolteacher who lives near the village of Todoque and was evacuated on Sunday.

His house has been spared from lava flow so far, he said, but he has lost a small vineyard nearby. This is a complete disaster, he said. It is one thing to know that it could happen one day, and another to experience it suddenly. Firefighters and other emergency workers were trying Wednesday to dig a valley to divert lava from Todoque. Arnau Folch, a volcanologist at the Spanish National Research Council, said: The main uncertainty is how long this will last. But Mr Folch noted that a 1971 eruption lasted about three weeks. It seems that what is happening now will be very similar to what happened 50 years ago, he said.

A major danger, Mr. Folch said, is from powerful eruptions that could ignite if lava flows reach the ocean. As water expands explosively into steam jets, it can shatter lava into extremely fine ash. Another concern is the possible release of toxic gases from reactions between lava and seawater. La Palma is one of the smallest and least populated Canary Islands, which also includes Lanzarote and Tenerife, well-defined tourist destinations. Given that the archipelago sits in a hot volcanic spot, the islands are closely monitored by scientists, who have set up several stations to analyze earthquakes. La Palma has been under particularly close scrutiny since 2017, when seismic activity intensified there an indication that an explosion could occur. This month, scientists issued warnings after recording thousands of small earthquakes. Vibrations, and explosion images, were also recorded by the European Union satellite monitoring program, Copernicus.

The geology of the Canary Islands allows lava and gases to escape from cracks, which can result in eruptions of varying intensity and at different locations. Sunday’s blast was followed by the opening of another fan two days later, which in turn caused more earthquakes.

As of Tuesday, lava advance toward the ocean has slowed off from the flatter terrain, but local authorities declared a two-kilometer offshore zone in waters around the island in case volcanic activity causes underwater eruptions that could threaten shipping.

Scientists say it is too early to determine if more explosions could occur and how much lava could be released.

Hctor Lamolda Ordez, an earth science engineer who teaches at the Complutense University in Madrid, said the blast was still in its early stages, during which new vents may appear while others close. Eventually, the activity is likely to focus on just a few vents, he said. On Tuesday and Wednesday, residents of several villages and hamlets evacuated near the national park where the volcano, Cumbre Vieja, is located, were allowed to return to their homes under the close supervision of emergency services to rescue personal belongings.

But others were urged to keep their distance. The area is far from safe, an island official, Mariano Hernndez Zapata, told local media.

Tourists, at least initially, got a more mixed message. Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto was forced to reverse comments made in a radio interview suggesting the blast could be an attraction for visitors who can enjoy what nature has brought to La Palma. After a harsh response, Ms. Maroto said the priority was to help the thousands of residents of the affected island.

Veronica Siewers, who runs a diving club on the southern edge of La Palma, said she had already had a number of bookings canceled. I get phone calls every hour from people asking if they can come or not, and I honestly don’t know what to tell them, she said.

