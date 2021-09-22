1.9 million UK homes lose supplier after two more gas firms collapse | gas





The UK gas crisis has taken two more energy companies, bringing the total number of households that have lost their supplier this year to nearly 2 million. The regulator, Ofgem, confirmed that Avro Energy, which supplied gas and electricity to about 580,000 households, and Green, which had more than 250,000 customers, have left the energy market. The crashes bring the number of suppliers that have fallen under the pressure of record gas market prices to seven in just over six weeks. Their clients included 1.5 million households. A total of nine suppliers have been destroyed this year, affecting about 1.9 million homes. Neil Lawrence, a director at Ofgem, said it was a worrying time for many, but urged families to wait for a new supplier to be appointed before attempting to change energy deals. The Newcastle Green-based supplier collapsed just days after admitting it would struggle to survive the winter if the government refused to provide any support to smaller power suppliers. Green chief executive Peter McGirr told the Guardian there would be a tsunami of more [collapses] will come because small suppliers do not have pockets deep enough to withstand rising costs without passing them on to their customers. They were an independent company, he said. It is hard to have access to finance and nothing has been done to help. He added that the crisis talks held last weekend by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had failed to involve smaller suppliers who are most vulnerable to energy market shocks, and said his companies’ calls for help from the regulator of industry had fallen on deaf ears. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email or follow Business Guardian on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Green once made a healthy profit margin of about 3.5% on its energy deals, McGirr said, but all suppliers in the market are currently making a net loss because costs have risen faster than the regulators’ limit on energy tariff prices. . Gillian Cooper, head of energy at Citizens Advice, said the recent failures would add to people’s concerns in what is already an extremely troubling time. Falling suppliers and strong energy prices, combined with universal credit cuts, are creating huge amounts of uncertainty for millions of people, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/22/19m-uk-homes-left-without-supplier-after-two-more-gas-firms-go-bust The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos