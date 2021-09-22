Your Source for Global Business Knowledge

Inspiriation4 has officially ended after a three-day trip last Saturday, September 18, 2021, in 7:06 pmMe (EDT). Inspiration4 was a commercial, space travel approved flight by SpaceX of Elon Musk, a United States-based company. This exploration has caught the eyes of many other countries and companies, as recent space flights have become an international news item in recent months. We will cover the latest news in space, how companies react and what are the other big future plans.

For Inspiration4 and Elon Musk, commercial space flight is not a new concept. SpaceX has been planning this type of trip for years. To read more about these plans, another globalEDGE blog covers them here. The Sub-Orbital Transport and Spatial Tourism markets are now expected to be estimated to reach $ 2.58 billion in 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.15% during the years 2021-2031.

Two months before this mission, two multi-billionaires also decided to try their hand at space travel. Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson made small trips themselves into space, but they seem to be mostly recreational during this period, with no business strategies currently being implemented. Mr. Isaacman, though not as well-publicized, recently became the first person to travel recreationally into space without any professional astronauts on board through his company Shift4 Payments. Next month, Russia is plannIng in launching an actress and film director into space, as well as to shoot a feature film.

While tourism in the aerospace market is extremely expensive, these companies hope to reduce costs over the coming decades. Through the experiences of Inspiriation4, we now understand that normal people can be adapted to space if they are properly trained leading to experience.

As always, this is a global phenomenon with a serious cap of wealth. Most civilians will not be able to climb into space for many more decades. However, the opportunity remains there. Although for now, space travel is blocked even for extremely wealthy individuals, the science behind it and its potential could evolve into the use of commercial spaceflight on average on airplanes. SpaceX is already considering 30-minute cross-world space flightsBy About 60 years ago, someone’s idea of ​​space was a mere fantasy. In the next 60 years, we may see civilians using space flights for commercial use. This is a market that will explode the moment costs can be mitigated and new technology made available to lower training thresholds.