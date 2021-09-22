Pope Francis talks about LGBTQ issues – Philadelphia Gay News

A transcript of Pope Francis’ September 12 meeting in Slovakia with 53 Jesuit priests at the nuncature in Bratislava was published on September 21. Antonio Spadaro, SJ, editor-in-chief of the Jesuit magazine La Civilt Cattolica, was present at the meeting and published the full transcript of the conversation.

The conversation was long and covered a range of topics, which included comments about gay and trans people and even referred to Dostoyevskys The Brothers Karamazov, in which the inquisitor approaches Christ and rebukes Jesus for giving us freedom: a little would have been enough bread and nothing more.

The discourse began with a somewhat argumentative tone. When a Jesuit asked Pope Francis How are you? referring to the disease of the Popes, Francis replied: Still alive, though some people wanted me to die.

Francesco addressed his decision not to allow the Mass to be said in Latin, referring to it going backwards, not forward. He said that priests should learn the languages ​​of their congregations and that Latin is not one of them. It scares us to celebrate [Mass] before the people of God who look us in the face and tell us the truth. It frightens us to move forward in pastoral experiences.

Another Jesus asked the Pope about his frequent references to ideological colonization, a term the Pope has often associated with the idea that gender is separate from biological sex.

Ideology always has a diabolical appeal, as you say, because it is not embodied, the Pope said. The gender ideology you are talking about is dangerous, yes. As I understand it, it is so because it is abstract about the concrete life of a person, as if a person can decide in the abstract at will whether and when to be a man or a woman. Abstraction is always a problem for me.

The Pope stressed: This has nothing to do with the gay issue. If there is a gay couple, we can do pastoral work with them, move forward in our encounter with Christ.

Francesco concluded, When I talk about ideology, I am talking about the idea, the abstraction in which everything is possible, not about the concrete lives of people and their real situation.

When asked, How do you treat people who look at you with suspicion? Pope Francis replied: I continue, not because I want to start a revolution. I do what I think I should do. It takes a lot of patience, prayer and a lot of charity.

At a special event, a Sept. 15 press conference about his stance on same-sex marriage, Pope Francis said, “I have spoken clearly about this, have I not?” Marriage is a sacrament. The church does not have the power to change the sacraments. Just as our Lord decreed.

Francis said civil unions and other laws trying to help the situation for LGBTQ + people are important. He asserted, however, that legal recognition for same-sex couples should not impose things that by nature do not work in the church.

If they want to spend their lives together, a gay couple, nations have the opportunity to civilly support them, give them security regarding inheritance and health, he said.

While asserting that marriage is marriage, Francesco concluded that he does not advocate for the punishment of individuals because of their sexual orientation. He stated that gay and lesbian people are our brothers and sisters and we should be close to them.

Ukrainian March for Equality in Kiev

About 7,000 people gathered in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on September 19 for the annual Equality March to support the rights of the country’s LGBT community.

Holding rainbow flags and banners that read Fight for Rights! the marchers declared eight demands on the Ukrainian authorities, including the legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT persons and the creation of laws against LGBT hate crimes.

We are tired of waiting for change and enduring systematic threats, pressure, disruption of peaceful events, attacks on activists and the LGBT community, the marchers said in a statement. We demand change here and now, as we want to live freely in our country. “

The march was guarded by police, who sought to prevent clashes with far-right groups that try to disrupt the event each year. The ombudsman for human rights Lyudmyla Denisova called on radical groups to refrain from violence.

We are different, but we are equal, said Denisova. The Constitution of Ukraine has declared all people equal in their rights from birth, regardless of characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender identity.

Ukraine abolished criminal liability for homosexuality in 1991. In 2015, labor laws in Ukraine were amended to prohibit discrimination against LGBT people in the workplace.

Conservative groups in Ukraine oppose LGBT rights, and members of far-right organizations regularly attack groups and events related to the LGBT community, as previously reported by the PGN. Several hundred activists protesting the march held their rally in a park in Kiev.

Equality of marriage in voting in Switzerland

Swiss voters will decide on September 26 whether to allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt children. A fierce campaign for marriage equality has continued for weeks in Switzerland, which is one of the last Western European countries to still ban same-sex marriage.

The federal government and parliament approved the opening of civil marriage for same-sex couples, but right-wing and religious opponents forced a referendum on the issue under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.

During the campaign, opponents of the reform used images of crying babies to suggest that gay and lesbian couples are inappropriate. Supporters waved rainbow flags “Yes, yes” at pride parades in Zurich and Geneva.

The share of voters determined to approve of same-sex marriage fell to 63% from 69% in the latest gfs.bern poll for broadcaster SRG.

In Switzerland, same-sex couples received the right to enter into civil partnerships in 2007 and the right to adopt children born to their partner in 2018. Under the amended law, same-sex couples would be allowed to adopt children unrelated to them.

Married lesbian couples will also be allowed to have children through sperm donation, currently legal only for married heterosexual couples. By law, both women would be recognized as official parents of the child from birth.

The proposed legal change would also pave an easier path to citizenship for the foreign spouse of a Swiss citizen.