Lee County Port Authority Project Announcement: FLORIDA SOUTH ESTABLISHMENT PROJECT TSP TERMINAL AIRPORT SRFSHIR P TOR T START STARTED OCTOBER 2021

FORT MYERS, Fla. (September 21, 2021) Lee County Port Board of Commissioners authorized the construction and total budget for the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Terminal Expansion Project at a Board meeting held today, September 21, 2021 The $ 331 Million Project focuses on improving the efficiency of airports by consolidating and simplifying security checkpoints, adding concession space and providing passengers with more amenities and opportunities. The RSW Terminal Expansion Project will begin in October 2021 and construction is scheduled for three years. The expansion is the second largest public works project in the history of Lee County, surpassed only by the construction of the Midfield Airport Terminal Complex completed in 2005.
Southwest Florida International Airport is the main gateway for our community and supports travel, new businesses and tourism in our region, said Kevin Ruane, Chairman of the Port Board of Commissioners. We are pleased to have launched this essential project that will enhance the infrastructure and manage growth by greatly improving the RSW passenger experience. It will also create hundreds of jobs for our local economy.
Plans for the project include consolidating Transportation Administration Administration checkpoints into a new 16-lane configuration and providing additional seating, concession space and a business lounge. In total, more than 164,000 square feet of space will be remodeled and 117,000 square feet of new walkways and concession spaces will be added to the airport terminal.
The consultant working on the design and planning of the RSW Terminal Expansion Project is Atkins North America, Inc. The construction manager / general contractor for the project is Manhattan Construction (Florida).
The project is being funded with grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, Passenger Facilitation Tariffs (PFC), airport revenue vouchers, and Lee County Port Authority building funds. No ad valorem (property) tax is used for the operation or construction of the airport.
Lee County Port Authority operates Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Page Field (FMY) in Fort Myers. RSW is an award-winning, medium-sized airport that served nearly 6 million passengers by 2020 and had record traffic this summer. For more information, please visit www.flylcpa.com or http://www.flylcpa.com/RSWTerminalExpansionwith
