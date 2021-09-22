European Allies Questions on American Foreign Policy

Many vaccinated Europeans breathed a sigh of relief when the United States lifted an 18-month travel ban this week. The reciprocal gesture was a victory for diplomacy and may have eased tensions, but transatlantic relations remain politically strained, according to Northeastern faculty experts in international relations.

The pandemic-related restrictions angered Britain and the nations of the European Union, with some of their citizens appearing on social media to convey their frustrations. Please follow science, wrote one person stopthetravelban.comWith (A) can Americans come to Europe and fly back and I, vaccinated, can not enter?

The ban will end in November, President Joe Biden said ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York. However, there remains an air of unpredictability for America in the UK and the EU, he says Fiona Creed, an associate professor of teaching in the Northeast who previously worked with the EU Delegation to the UN.

There was a sense in EU countries that with Biden coming to power there would be a change in relations from the Trump administration, Creed says. Eight months into Bidens’ term, there is a sense of distrust of what the US has done and has continued to do under Joe Biden, simply because the EU as a whole has seen no change.

Bidens’s foreign policy at this stage of his presidency is still quite vague, he explains Julie Garey, Assistant Professor of Political Science specializing in American International Relations and Foreign Policy.

The president, to some extent, is continuing former President Donald Trumps’s tough stance on China and some immigration measures. There are likely to be divergences in areas such as Russia, North Korea, non-pandemic immigration, climate change and even NATO as the Biden administration’s foreign policy agenda becomes clearer, Garey adds.

Adding to the lack of confidence was the turbulent US withdrawal from Afghanistan and surprise announcement that the United States had entered into a tripartite nuclear submarine deal with Britain and Australia, causing hurt feelings for America’s oldest ally, France, which lost in the lucrative deal.

Outspoken President Emannuel Macron took the extraordinary step of attracting Pariss envoys to Washington and Canberra.

France is very, very angry at the moment with almost anyone and everyone, he says Pablo Calderon Martinez, Assistant Professor of Politics and International Relations at the Northeasterns London Campus at the New College of Humanities.

The U.S. move was not only a threat to Macron on a personal level, but it isolates Britain even further away from Europe, puts the United States in the awkward position of choosing sides between Britain and the EU, and does more difficult for the UK, Europe and America to co-operate on security issues, Martinez adds.

There was no need to humiliate France like that, he says. At the end of the day, it is impossible for Europe to function without the United States in terms of security, but it is not impossible for Europe to function without the United Kingdom. support.





Europe began preparations for a U.S.-free future before the Trump administration, and between the withdrawal of Afghanistan and the Australian submarine deal, there is likely to be growing support for measures that further divide U.S. and EU security, Garey says.

While the withdrawal of the envoy was a significant signal to the Biden administration about the boundaries Macron is trying to establish in US-France relations, the countries have overcome previous clashes with each other and have remained friends, Garey adds.

The US and France have often found themselves at odds, but have always maintained some sort of working relationship, she says, citing examples such as the 1950s split over the Suez Canal and the withdrawal of France in the 1960s from NATO military command. s (but not entirely by alliance).

As for Britain after Brexit, it is still struggling to find its place in the world, and its relationship with other European countries is still a work in progress. I still do not think it is fully defined, says Creed.

A trade deal with America was supposed to be one of the motivating factors for Brexit, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unable to deliver on a promise during this week’s meeting at the White House with Biden. Joe Biden is not very interested in a trade deal with the UK, says Martinez.

While the travel ban was made for headlines briefly in the European media, in the wider diplomatic picture, it will not do much to improve relations between Europe and the US, he adds.

