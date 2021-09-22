International conservation efforts receive an increase of $ 5 billion





A coalition of nine charities announced today that they will commit together $ 5 billion towards an aggressive promise that aims to preserve 30% of the world’s land and water by 2030. The promise includes the commitment of the founder of Amazon.com Inc. Jeff Bezos on Monday to direct $ 1 billion 10 percent of his $ 10 billion effort to address climate change to the global goal of conservation commonly known as 30 × 30 (Greenwire, September 21). Both the Rainforest Trust and the Wyss Foundation will also provide $ 500 million in “Protecting Our Planet Challenge.” Additional funding comes from the Arcadia charity fund; Bloomberg Philanthropists; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Rob and Melanie Walton Foundation; Nia Tero indigenous non-profit rights; and Re: wild, a group founded by conservation scientists and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. We can solve the crisis that nature is facing, said philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss in a statement announcing the commitment. But it will take the richest nations and richest individuals to commit to reinvest our great gifts here on Earth, preserving nature and protecting our lands, waters and wildlife. Wyss was first announced in a New York Times stated in 2018 that he would donate $ 1 billion over 10 years to pursue 30 × 30 goals, through the Wyss Campaign for Nature (Greenwire, June 2). The additional funds announced today bring that investment to $ 1.5 billion. According to a statement from the Wyss Campaign for Nature, the group has distributed nearly $ 676 million to date. The Biden administration is pursuing its 30 × 30 version, dubbed the “Beautiful America” ​​campaign, which it unveiled earlier this year (Greenwire, 17 September). But many details of that program, including how the Home Office and other agencies will report on the progress of canned land and water, have not yet been decided. In addition to protecting biodiversity and addressing climate change, the Biden administration has also made creating more equal access in nature a key component of its program.

