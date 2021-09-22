International
Forensic doctor defines Gabby Petito murder as murder – National and International News – WED 22September2021 –
The coroner considers the murder of Gabby Petito a murder. The federal expulsion moratorium attempt was revived in Congress. The misinformation took the Haitians to camp under the TX bridge.
NATIONAL NEWS
The coroner considers the murder of Gabby Petito a murder
Brent Blue, forensic pathologist for Teton County, Wyoming, has confirmed that the remains found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend are those of Gabby PetitoWith Blue also concluded that Ms. Petito died from the murder but gave no specific cause of death.
Meanwhile in Florida, Brian Laundrie, Mrs. Petito’s fiancé and “key interest figure” in her death, has been missing for more than a week. According to Laundrie’s parents, Brian left just last Tuesday for a nature reserve close to 24,000 acres, which police began searching for when his parents finally reported him missing on Friday. Laundrie had refused to cooperate with police or speak to Ms. Petito’s family before disappearing.
The FBI says advice from members of the public was “vital” to their success in finding Ms. Petito’s body in the 480-square-mile Grand Teton National Park. Some in the media have ridiculed the FBI’s support for advice, but in reality, such cases are often difficult to capture without the help of members of the public. The media exposure that this case has received has generated numerous tips from people who saw Petito and Laundrie during their trip through Idaho and Wyoming.
Another bizarre mystery associated in this case emerged when reporters entered the area where Ms. Petito’s remains were found. Journalists noticed what appears to be a “Memorial” of sorts, consisting of river rocks embedded in the ground in the shape of a crossIt ‘s unclear how long the cross has been there. It could be the work of a recovery team member, members of the public, or maybe Brian Laundrie.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
The federal expulsion moratorium attempt was revived in Congress
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) will introduce legislation this week to empower the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to reinstate a federal eviction moratorium during an emergency public health.
Earlier this summer, the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration and the CDC could not extend the federal deportation moratorium without an act of Congress. The Democratic leadership in both chambers refused to even hold a vote, arguing that they had no votes to support it. The inaction by congressional Democrats forced President Biden to unilaterally extend the moratorium to give states more time to distribute rent aid money. Eventually, a group of landlords managed to get the Supreme Court to lift the moratorium.
The Warren and Bush Tenant Keeping Act would amend Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act which empowers the federal government to respond to public health crises. Lawmakers want to add language to allow the HHS and CDC to bar landlords from evicting tenants during public health emergencies, into groups where evictions could exacerbate the spread of communicable diseases.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
The misinformation took the Haitians to camp under the TX bridge
In recent weeks, up to 15,000 migrants (mostly Haitian) have been sheltered under a border bridge in Del Rio, TX. This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began deporting some of the migrants back to Haiti. About 4,000 have returned so far. Video from Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince has shown some returnees acting angry when they realized they had been repatriated. Some immigrants apparently did not know they were being deported to Haiti.
Many Haitians in Del Rio have not lived in Haiti since the 2010 earthquake. Most have lived and worked in South American countries such as Chile and Brazil. Since the beginning of the pandemic, job opportunities have dried up in host countries. But what prompted thousands of Haitians to make the perilous journey through the thousands of miles of massive terrain remains a mystery.
Basic campaign or misinformation?
ReutersJournalist Alexandra Ulmer in Del Rio explains that some Haitians are receiving specific instructions in Creole from other Haitians via WhatApp how to get to Del Rio and how to avoid the American and Mexican authorities along the way. Ulmer has described this as a well-organized grassroots effort to lead Haitians in the US
Other reports indicate that many Haitians may have fallen victim to rampant misinformationWith Some believed that the border crossing at Del Rio was “open” and that they could cross legally into the US. Jacqueline Charles eMiami Herald has seen “a lack of understanding that they crossed illegally, illegally into the United States. “They really have the impression that what they did was sanctioned.”
Charles also explained that, “A number of [migrants] have said they ended up there because people said, hey, if I had a baby in Chile, I could take it [Temporary Protected Status] in the United States. Or someone says, [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken said to come. Where people get this information from is unclear. “But they were guided by the idea that they would welcome it into the United States.”
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: Centers for Disease Control (CDC), crime, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), deportation moratorium, Gabby Petito, Haiti, international news, missing persons, national news, New Albany MS, northeastern Mississippi news , Refugees, Texas, American News, World News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/coroner-rules-gabby-petito-death-a-homicide-national-international-news-wed-22sept2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]