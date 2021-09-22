Forensic doctor defines Gabby Petito murder as murder – National and International News – WED 22September2021

The coroner considers the murder of Gabby Petito a murder. The federal expulsion moratorium attempt was revived in Congress. The misinformation took the Haitians to camp under the TX bridge.

NATIONAL NEWS

The coroner considers the murder of Gabby Petito a murder

Brent Blue, forensic pathologist for Teton County, Wyoming, has confirmed that the remains found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend are those of Gabby PetitoWith Blue also concluded that Ms. Petito died from the murder but gave no specific cause of death.

Meanwhile in Florida, Brian Laundrie, Mrs. Petito’s fiancé and “key interest figure” in her death, has been missing for more than a week. According to Laundrie’s parents, Brian left just last Tuesday for a nature reserve close to 24,000 acres, which police began searching for when his parents finally reported him missing on Friday. Laundrie had refused to cooperate with police or speak to Ms. Petito’s family before disappearing.

The FBI says advice from members of the public was “vital” to their success in finding Ms. Petito’s body in the 480-square-mile Grand Teton National Park. Some in the media have ridiculed the FBI’s support for advice, but in reality, such cases are often difficult to capture without the help of members of the public. The media exposure that this case has received has generated numerous tips from people who saw Petito and Laundrie during their trip through Idaho and Wyoming.

Another bizarre mystery associated in this case emerged when reporters entered the area where Ms. Petito’s remains were found. Journalists noticed what appears to be a “Memorial” of sorts, consisting of river rocks embedded in the ground in the shape of a crossIt ‘s unclear how long the cross has been there. It could be the work of a recovery team member, members of the public, or maybe Brian Laundrie.

The federal expulsion moratorium attempt was revived in Congress

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) will introduce legislation this week to empower the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to reinstate a federal eviction moratorium during an emergency public health.

Earlier this summer, the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration and the CDC could not extend the federal deportation moratorium without an act of Congress. The Democratic leadership in both chambers refused to even hold a vote, arguing that they had no votes to support it. The inaction by congressional Democrats forced President Biden to unilaterally extend the moratorium to give states more time to distribute rent aid money. Eventually, a group of landlords managed to get the Supreme Court to lift the moratorium.

The Warren and Bush Tenant Keeping Act would amend Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act which empowers the federal government to respond to public health crises. Lawmakers want to add language to allow the HHS and CDC to bar landlords from evicting tenants during public health emergencies, into groups where evictions could exacerbate the spread of communicable diseases.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The misinformation took the Haitians to camp under the TX bridge

In recent weeks, up to 15,000 migrants (mostly Haitian) have been sheltered under a border bridge in Del Rio, TX. This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began deporting some of the migrants back to Haiti. About 4,000 have returned so far. Video from Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince has shown some returnees acting angry when they realized they had been repatriated. Some immigrants apparently did not know they were being deported to Haiti.

Many Haitians in Del Rio have not lived in Haiti since the 2010 earthquake. Most have lived and worked in South American countries such as Chile and Brazil. Since the beginning of the pandemic, job opportunities have dried up in host countries. But what prompted thousands of Haitians to make the perilous journey through the thousands of miles of massive terrain remains a mystery.

Basic campaign or misinformation?

ReutersJournalist Alexandra Ulmer in Del Rio explains that some Haitians are receiving specific instructions in Creole from other Haitians via WhatApp how to get to Del Rio and how to avoid the American and Mexican authorities along the way. Ulmer has described this as a well-organized grassroots effort to lead Haitians in the US

Other reports indicate that many Haitians may have fallen victim to rampant misinformationWith Some believed that the border crossing at Del Rio was “open” and that they could cross legally into the US. Jacqueline Charles eMiami Herald has seen “a lack of understanding that they crossed illegally, illegally into the United States. “They really have the impression that what they did was sanctioned.”

Charles also explained that, “A number of [migrants] have said they ended up there because people said, hey, if I had a baby in Chile, I could take it [Temporary Protected Status] in the United States. Or someone says, [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken said to come. Where people get this information from is unclear. “But they were guided by the idea that they would welcome it into the United States.”

