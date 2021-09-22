



Ramesh Raina will remain interim vice president for research Vice Chancellor and Provost Gretchen Ritter announced today that John Liu will lead the University’s internationalization efforts as Vice President for International Strategy. The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will be required to approve the appointment at its next meeting. Hired to increase Syracuse ‘s research portfolio as vice president for research, Liu was later accused of strengthening and growing the University academic enterprise as vice chancellor and interim provocateur. Liu, who will spend the rest of the current fiscal year on research leave, will take up his new post on June 1, 2022. Johns’s extraordinary leadership before and through the pandemic has contributed to Syracuse University’s achievements in academic and research excellence, student success, innovation and continued growth, says Chancellor Kent Syverud. I am grateful to John for serving as a temporary caretaker during this historically challenging period. Its impact will be well felt in the future. Liu led many of the Universities’ commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, including a $ 50 million investment in faculty diversity employment, the Postgraduate Scholarship Program for Future Professors, the First Year Seminar and the creation of the Faculty Team. Student Activism Engagement. With Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie and Dean Mike Frasciello, he kept the University on a path to continuing to build and deliver high quality online educational experiences for students at all stages of life. As Vice President for Research, Liu conceived and developed the group employment program to foster interdisciplinary collaborations and make Syracuse University research more relevant to global and societal challenges. As a provost, he directed the expansion of the program to 10 key areas where research by Syracuse Universities could lead the way in solving pressing problems. As a global research university, international partnerships, engagement and enrollment are essential to our mission of preparing students for global citizenship and career and life success. Johns’s record of building our research infrastructure and running academic affairs during such extraordinary times is a testament to his ability to create and achieve great aspirations. I’m thankful he has agreed to serve in this critical critical role and look forward to our cooperation, says Ritter. As Vice President, Liu will facilitate significant international partnerships to create new opportunities in research, scholarships and creative work, as well as drive university and graduate enrollments both on the main campus of Syracuse Universities and abroad. Citing his strong leadership in research infrastructure and significant contributions to the Universities’s response strategy to COVID, Ritter has urged Ramesh Raina to remain as interim vice president for research; Raina kindly accepted. Ramesh has already been such a strong partner for me and continues to be an outstanding leader in both academia and research, says Ritter. I appreciate his willingness to continue the service as I learn more about the University research enterprise. Ritter will launch a research infrastructure review in October to better understand the University’s strategy, assets, strengths and opportunities. Raina was appointed interim vice president for research in January 2020. He oversaw the temporary halt and successful resumption of research enterprise during the pandemic, increased professional development for research faculties and students, and established the CUSE grant, postdoctoral doctoral grant, and grant programs. small equipment With He also led the execution of the faculty employment strategy for the academic years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Raina has also been an integral part of the Universities public health team, especially as it relates to the launch and maintenance of the internal oversight testing program.

