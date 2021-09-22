‘Grow Up’: Johnson of the UK says the world needs to tackle climate change





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells world leaders at the United Nations that humanity must grow and tackle climate change

UNITED NATIONS – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is telling world leaders at the United Nations that humanity must grow up and tackle climate change, saying people must stop destroying the planet like a teenager in a brand. Johnson will host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland in six weeks. He is using a trip to the UN General Assembly in New York to push governments for tougher emission reduction targets and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies. In a speech to the General Assembly on Wednesday, he said now or never whether the world would achieve its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. I will say tonight at the UN General Assembly: This is it, people, Johnson said in Washington on Wednesday. This is the moment when humanity comes to a turning point and we either take the necessary steps to avoid a catastrophic rise in temperatures over the next hundred years, or we fail. In preliminary excerpts from a speech issued by the British government, Johnson likened humanity to a frantic 16-year-old, mature enough to plunge himself into serious trouble. We have come to that fatal era when we know roughly how to drive and we know how to unlock the drink closet and engage in all sorts of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing but also terminal, he planned to say. We believe that someone else will clean up the mess we make because that is what someone else has always done, the speech added. We dump our habitat again and again with the inductive reasoning we have saved so far, and therefore we will leave with it again. My friends, the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end, Johnson said, adding: We must unite in a collective age of age. Hopes for a successful Glasgow summit have been boosted by announcements this week from the world’s two largest economies and major carbon pollutants, the United States and China. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country would no longer finance coal-fired power plants abroad, while US President Joe Biden announced a plan to double green aid growth for poorer countries to $ 11.4 billion by 2024 . Britain has pledged to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050, and Johnson has backed the expansion of renewable energy, saying the UK could become Saudi Arabia of the wind. But he is under criticism from environmentalists for failing to remove new oil drilling in the North Sea and a proposed new coal mine in northwest England.

