Marriott International announces ambition to go net | tidings

BETHESDA, Md., September 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) (“Marriott”) announced today that it has submitted its letter to the Science-Based Goals initiative, pledging to:

Set science-based emission reduction targets in all areas, in line with 1.5C emission scenarios; AND

Set a science-based long-term goal of achieving zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions no later than 2050, in line with the criteria and recommendations of the Science-Based Goals initiative.

As part of its commitment to zero-zero emissions, with the support of a number of organizations including Global Citizen, Marriott is proud to announce its official registration in the Zero Race through the most ambitious standard, Business Ambition for 1.5, and looks forward to celebrate this historic moment September 25th on Global Citizen Live. Race to Zero is a global campaign that brings together companies, cities, regions and financial and educational institutions to achieve net greenhouse gas chain emissions no later than 2050. Participants are committed to the same overarching goal: reducing emissions in all areas quickly and fairly in line with the Paris Agreement, with transparent action plans and strong short-term objectives.

“We are driven to make a positive and sustainable impact wherever we do business, and this rigorous climate commitment to achieve zero-zero emissions is a necessary step for us to do our part to help communities and environments where we live, work and visit remain resilient and alive, “he said Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International“Even though we are navigating one of the most difficult times in the industry, we know this ambition will be a challenge. We are proud to join companies and institutions around the world that strive to tackle climate change and build a healthier and more sustainable world. “

Marriott International’s hotel portfolio has worked to reduce its carbon footprint as part of its existing sustainability targets in 2025, and this latest commitment to climate action is the next step in the company’s journey to sustainability. Achieving these new goals will require partnerships with dedicated Marriott associates in all disciplines along with the owners of the company’s valuable hotels and franchises. Over time, initiatives may include increasing the use of renewable energy, electrifying buildings to maximize renewable energy, continually modifying design standards to make buildings more efficient, and installing automation systems; and energy efficiency improvements (for example, smart thermostats). In addition to the company’s goal of providing further visibility into the carbon footprint and environmental impact of their Marriott trip, guests and customers will see increased focus on existing sustainability efforts, such as solid waste and waste reduction. food and restoration of natural capital, with opportunities to participate in activities such as reforestation as well as coral and mangrove plantations.

In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this announcement aligns with the company’s platform for sustainability and social impact, Service 360: Doing Good in Every Way, which guides Marriott’s commitment to helping get the world’s most pressing social, environmental, and economic issues, delivering value to collaborators, customers, owners, the environment, and communities around the world. It also builds on Marriott’s long history of integrating sustainability across its business strategy, operations and value chain. Starting with the core value of the company to him Serve our world, and its first-generation goals for reducing environmental impact, in its latest series of waste reduction initiatives, Marriott is promoting the sustainable development of the communities in which it operates, as well as the resilience and longevity of business.

The Marriott Sustainability Strategy is driven by a wide range of initiatives to reduce environmental impacts through the construction and operation of sustainable hotels and responsive resources while protecting and restoring the ecosystems on which life depends. Recent initiatives include:

Reduction of disposable plastics including replacement of small bottles, use of a product with shampoo, conditioner and bath gel in guest room showers with larger bottles filled with pump. When fully implemented across the globe in 2022, the company’s expanded toilet program is expected to prevent around 500 million small bottles from going to landfill each year.

Launching an in-house educational campaign on food waste prevention and reduction, created to support Marriott’s goal of reducing food waste by 50%.

Launch a publicly responsible resource-responsive guide to help the Marriott supply community join its journey of sustainability on the road to 95% of the company’s top ten priority categories.

Develop a certification database to help properties act more responsibly and work towards the goal of getting 100% of the portfolio a third party sustainability certificate.

Planting more than 415,000 trees in recent years, including through the company’s work as a founding member of the Evergreen Alliance, a select group of partners and contributors to the Arbor Day Foundation committed to advancing trees and forests as natural solutions for sustainable corporate and citizenship goals Me

Innovative ecosystem restoration and carbon sequestration projects, such as working with The Ocean Foundation to remove and reuse sargassum seaweed, which has had devastating impacts on the environment.

More details about Marriott International’s efforts in environment, society and governance (ESG) and Serve 360 ​​can be found at Marriott.com/Serve360with

