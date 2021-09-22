Good news for airlines: US will open up to more foreign visitors





Since the beginning of 2020, the federal government has maintained a ban on international travel to the US affecting billions of foreigners. Of course, these restrictions have drastically limited the demand for international travel to and from the US, damaging airlines such as Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL)with However, the US is finally ready to lift these restrictions. This is great news for American airlines with significant international operations. The main travel restrictions remain in force As the COVID-19 pandemic went out of control in 2020, the Trump administration imposed severe travel restrictions on 33 countries, accounting for a wide area of ​​the world (including China, India, Brazil, and most of Europe). ). The Biden administration left those restrictions in place when it took office earlier this year. Under current rules, even fully vaccinated individuals (other than U.S. citizens and persons who qualify for certain other exemptions) may not enter the U.S. if they have been to any of these 33 countries within the past 14 days. As most of Europe began to allow American tourists to visit this summer, the US did not release its own rules. The lack of reciprocity angered European leaders, especially given that the new coronavirus (particularly the Delta variant) was already circulating widely in the US this summer. Airline executives also protested the continuing restrictions, both arbitrary and unscientific. Relaxation of the rules On Monday, the Biden administration confirmed it would ease its travel restrictions later this year. Starting in early November, fully vaccinated individuals will be able to travel to the U.S. by air — even for non-essential purposes — as long as they show evidence of vaccination before boarding and take a negative coronavirus test inside three days from arrival in the United States The new rules will potentially unblock a flood of demand for international travel, especially from Europe, where vaccination rates tend to be quite high. (To be fair, unvaccinated travelers from countries not covered by current travel restrictions will no longer be able to visit the US – but the net effect will still be a significant increase in air travel demand.) Of course, this move represents a relief for people like Delta, American and United. As the reopening of Europe for Americans vaccinated for tourism boosted transatlantic demand this summer, demand for international travel as a whole remains well below pre-pandemic levels. As a result, network airlines are trying to productively use their costly fleets of wide-body aircraft. Come in November, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines are ready to take advantage of the close demand to visit friends and relatives in the US, leisure travel and even long-delayed international business travel . To be sure, demand will not return to 2019 levels immediately. However, full-service airlines will be able to resume many international flights that cannot be disrupted even today. Good news much needed Airlines have not received much good news lately. Oil prices have risen, wiping out many of the cost savings they enjoyed last year. Meanwhile, the end of the summer travel season and the spread of the Delta variant have combined to undermine the recovery of domestic air travel demand. Many businesses have postponed plans to reopen their offices, further delaying any recovery in business travel. As a result, airlines (including American, Delta and United) have reduced their revenue and revenue forecasts in the third quarter. Many have warned that the outlook for the fourth quarter is also deteriorating. The reopening of the United States to foreigners vaccinated by major markets such as Europe could help restart the recovery process. And if a recent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US and hospitalizations continues, most US airlines could realistically return to sustainable profitability in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool advisory service. Ishin lara -lara! Questioning an investment thesis – be it ours – helps us all think critically about investing and making decisions that help us become smarter, happier and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/09/22/good-news-for-airlines-the-us-will-open-to-more-fo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos