



A teenager from Montreal’s East is the holder of the new Guinness World Record for the tallest male teenager in the world. Sometimes, Olivier Rioux fits in perfectly with his environment like on a basketball court. While in other cases things have to be fixed like when you go to the hairdresser, who has to stand on a bench to reach it. This is because 15-year-old Rioux stands a little over 7 feet tall and wears size 20 shoes, which are about 14 inches long. “It’s cool. That’s wonderful; I like it, “Rioux said of being tall. Rioux rises above his family; his mother, father and brother are all over six feet tall. In fact, he has been taught to stay wherever he goes, since he was a child (not so small). The story goes down the ad “He was in kindergarten,” says Rioux’s mother, Anne Gariepy. “He was dancing with the teacher face to face.” Read more: The 12-year-old Montrealer, 610, catches the eye of NBA players Rioux’s extraordinary height has caught the attention of the Guinness World Records, giving him a place in the 2022 edition as the tallest male teenager in the world. “A dream come true,” Rioux said. It is a dream he has been nurturing since he was very young, browsing the Guinness Book of Records. “I see a page that is the tallest teenager and he was not as tall as me and I said, ‘Maybe I can take it’ and I understand,” Rioux said with a laugh. His former basketball coach at Collge St-Jean-Vianney describes him as a gentle giant. “A gentle giant, but I mean, do not be distorted, he knows how to play, he plays hard. “He is a very good basketball player,” said Terry Annilus. Read more: Montreal hosts the 33rd major basketball tournament with a twist These attributes could help Rioux achieve his next dream: to play in the NBA. The story goes down the ad Rioux is taking steps to get there as a student at IMG Academy, one of the most prominent sports schools in the world. Some of IMG’s notable alumni include tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. “I am very happy that he is able to achieve his dream,” said Rioux father Jean-Franois Rioux. “I would really like my dad to see him through this. I’m very proud of him.” Rioux is proof that embracing what makes you different can help you reach new heights.















