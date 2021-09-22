New WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines aim to save millions of lives from air pollution

New organizations of the World Health Organization (WHO) The Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) provide clear evidence of the damage that air pollution causes to human health, in even lower concentrations than previously understood. The guidelines recommend new levels of air quality to protect the health of the population, reducing the levels of major air pollutants, some of which also contribute to climate change.

Since the last WHO global update in 2005, there has been a marked increase in evidence showing how air pollution affects various aspects of health. For this reason, and following a systematic review of the evidence gathered, the WHO has adjusted almost all levels of AQGs below, warning that exceeding the new guidelines for air quality is associated with significant health risks. However, at the same time, respecting them can save millions of lives.

Each year, exposure to air pollution is estimated to cause 7 million premature deaths and result in the loss of millions of other healthy years of life. In children, this may include lung growth and function, respiratory infections, and severe asthma. In adults, ischemic heart disease and stroke are the most common causes of premature death attributed to outdoor air pollution, and evidence is emerging for other effects such as diabetes and neurodegenerative conditions. This puts the burden of diseases attributed to air pollution on a par with other major global health risks, such as unhealthy diet and smoking.

Air pollution is one of the biggest environmental threats to human health, alongside climate change. Improving air quality can increase efforts to mitigate climate change, while reducing emissions in turn will improve air quality. By striving to reach these guiding levels, countries will protect health as well as mitigate global climate change.

The new WHO guidelines recommend air quality levels for 6 pollutants, where the evidence has advanced the most in the health effects of exposure. When action is taken on these so-called classical particulate pollutants (PM), ozone (O), nitrogen dioxide (NO), sulfur dioxide (SO) and carbon monoxide (CO), it also has an impact on other harmful pollutants. .

Health hazards associated with particles equal to or less than 10 and 2.5 microns (μm) in diameter (PM and PM with , respectively) are of particular importance for public health. Both prime ministers with and PM are capable of penetrating deep into the lungs but PM with it can even enter the bloodstream, resulting mainly in cardiovascular and respiratory influences, and also affecting other organs. PM is mainly produced by burning fuel in various sectors, including transport, energy, households, industry and agriculture. In 2013, outdoor air pollution and particulate matter were classified as carcinogenic by the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The guidelines also highlight good practices for managing certain particle types (e.g., carbon black / elemental carbon, ultra fine particles, particles originating from sandstorms and dust) for which there is currently no quantitative evidence. sufficient to determine guideline levels of air quality With They are applicable to outdoor and indoor environments globally, and cover all settings.

“Air pollution is a threat to health in all countries, but it mostly affects people in low- and middle-income countries,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The new WHO guidelines on air quality are a evidence-based and practical tool for improving air quality on which life depends. I call on all countries and all those who struggle to protect our environment to use them to reduce suffering and save lives. “

An unequal burden of disease

Inequalities in exposure to air pollution are increasing worldwide, especially as low- and middle-income countries are experiencing increasing levels of air pollution due to large-scale urbanization and economic development that is largely based on burning fossil fuels.

“Every year, the WHO estimates that millions of deaths are caused by the effects of air pollution, mainly non-communicable diseases. Clean air should be a fundamental human right and a necessary condition for healthy and productive societies. However, despite some improvements in air quality over the past three decades, millions of people continue to die prematurely, often affecting the most vulnerable and marginalized populations, “said WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henry P. “We know the magnitude of the problem and we know how to solve it. These updated guidelines provide policymakers with strong evidence and the tools needed to address this long-term health burden.”

Global estimates of ambient air pollution alone suggest hundreds of millions of years of healthy living lost lives, with the greatest burden of disease attributed seen in low- and middle-income countries. The more exposed to air pollution, the greater the health impact, especially in individuals with chronic conditions (such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and heart disease), as well as the elderly, children, and pregnant women.

In 2019, more than 90% of the global population lived in areas where concentrations exceeded the WHO air quality guideline for long-term exposure to PM with Countries with strong policy-driven improvements in air quality have often seen significant reductions in air pollution, while declines over the past 30 years have been less pronounced in regions with already good air quality.

The road to achieving the recommended guidelines for air quality

The purpose of the guide is for all countries to reach the recommended air quality levels. Aware that this will be a difficult task for many countries and regions struggling with high levels of air pollution, the WHO has proposed temporary objectives to facilitate the gradual improvement of air quality and thus gradual but meaningful health benefits. for the population.

Almost 80% of deaths are related to PM with can be avoided worldwide if current levels of air pollution are reduced to those proposed in the updated guidance, according to a rapid scenario analysis conducted by the WHO. At the same time, achieving the interim targets would result in a reduction in the disease burden, from which the greatest benefit would be observed in countries with high concentrations of fine particles (PM). with ) and large population.

Note to editors

While not legally binding, like all WHO guidelines, CSAs are a well-informed tool for policymakers to guide legislation and policies in order to reduce air pollutant levels and reduce the burden of diseases resulting from exposure to air pollution worldwide With their Development has adhered to a strictly defined methodology, implemented by a development guidance group. It was based on evidence obtained from six systematic reviews that considered more than 500 papers. The development of these global CSAs was overseen by a steering group led by the WHO European Center for Environment and Health.