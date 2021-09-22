Biden declared War over. But the Wars Continue.

President WASHINGTON Biden declared at the United Nations on Tuesday that for the first time in 20 years, the United States is not at war. We have turned the page.

The day before, a rocket fired by an American drone burn a car driving along a remote road in northwestern Syria, an attack aimed at a suspected al Qaeda operator. Three weeks before that, the army launched one air attack in Somalia targeting members of the militant group Shabab, part of a US air campaign in that country that has intensified in recent months.

There are no more American troops in Afghanistan, but America’s wars continue.

Mr. Bidens’s statement to the United Nations was intended to show that he had fulfilled his commitment to end the longest war in America, and his speech came on the same day that the last soldier who died before retiring American from Afghanistan was determined to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

But it was only the last attempt by an American president in the two decades since the 9/11 attacks to massage the language of war to mask an sometimes inappropriate reality: that America is still embroiled in armed conflict around the world.