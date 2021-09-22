International
Biden declared War over. But the Wars Continue.
President WASHINGTON Biden declared at the United Nations on Tuesday that for the first time in 20 years, the United States is not at war. We have turned the page.
The day before, a rocket fired by an American drone burn a car driving along a remote road in northwestern Syria, an attack aimed at a suspected al Qaeda operator. Three weeks before that, the army launched one air attack in Somalia targeting members of the militant group Shabab, part of a US air campaign in that country that has intensified in recent months.
There are no more American troops in Afghanistan, but America’s wars continue.
Mr. Bidens’s statement to the United Nations was intended to show that he had fulfilled his commitment to end the longest war in America, and his speech came on the same day that the last soldier who died before retiring American from Afghanistan was determined to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
But it was only the last attempt by an American president in the two decades since the 9/11 attacks to massage the language of war to mask an sometimes inappropriate reality: that America is still embroiled in armed conflict around the world.
In one letter to Congress in June, Mr. Biden listed all the places where U.S. troops are operating against various militant groups from Iraq and Syria in Yemen to the Philippines to Niger.
There are more than 40,000 US troops stationed in the Middle East, including 2,500 troops in Iraq more than 18 years after President George W. Bush ordered an invasion of that country. About 900 troops are in Syria on a mission launched by President Barack Obama in 2015, and Mr. Biden has said he will lead the military to conduct future operations in Afghanistan against new terrorist threats, even if they leave bases abroad.
Our bodies are not returning home. We need to be honest about this, said Representative Tom Malinowski, Democrat of New Jersey, during testimony in Congress this month by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. They are simply moving to other bases in the same region to carry out the same counterterrorism missions, including in Afghanistan.
The break-up of the Islamic State and the emergence of group members in North Africa, Asia and elsewhere has given military planners an excuse to continue some of the operations Mr. Biden described in his letter to Congress.
Most of these deployments do not involve routine combat engagement, the letter said, but in many countries US troops may be required to defend themselves against threats or attacks.
Pentagon data released in recent months show a steady blow to the drums of attacks against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, even if it is less than a handful of attacks each month.
Shadow wars fought with drones and special operations troops have been just as much part of post-September history. 11 eras like the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. But American presidents have in various ways promoted their benefits to the American public by portraying them as somewhat purer, more antiseptic, as national security expert Micah Zenko calls the definition of war.
Mr. Obama has repeatedly said he opposed US ground boots in remote parts of the world, yet his administration made exceptions for special operations forces that sometimes led to U.S. officials making linguistic distortions to minimize the combat role that troops would to play.
At the end of 2015, when printed by a reporter if the decision to deploy troops to Iraq and Syria was a reversal of his promise on the ground, he replied that the American people knew what he meant by that commitment that he would not make an invasion of Iraq-style Iraq or Syria with battalions moving through the desert. The Pentagon called the first group of 200 troops to deploy a specialized expeditionary force.
When Mr. Bush issued a covert order in 2008 to launch a drone punitive campaign against al Qaeda in Pakistan, he never had to speak publicly about the operations because they were carried out under the authority of CIA covert action.
As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald J. Trump spoke skeptically of the large, costly wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but used vague language about how he would bomb the devil from the Islamic State. Eventually, Zenko said, he bombed every place Obama had.
Mr. Biden came to power ending the eternal wars and has resolutely defended his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan in the face of fading criticism from lawmakers on both sides. But administration officials have been clear that combat missions in other countries will continue, that is, those that do not involve large deployments of American troops or attract intense media scrutiny.
Some veterans do not see such clear differences. Everyone’s perspective on the war is very different, said Representative Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat and a veteran of the Iraq war. But, he added, from my point of view, there are people who shoot at you, this is considered war.
The administration has spent months trying to establish new rules governing how and when to carry out deadly attacks outside declared war zones, an effort born of Mr. Bidens’s team ‘s belief that the rules had become too quiet during Mr. Trump four years in office.
But the rapid fall of the Afghan government and the view among Al Qaeda administration officials and other groups that they could gain strength in the country earlier than originally anticipated has complicated the process. While White House officials initially envisioned maintaining strict control over the approval of military strikes, in recent weeks they have debated giving more opportunities to military commanders to carry out attacks in Afghanistan and other places where operations could be more frequent.
Four American presidents have embraced the new American way of fighting in part because Congress has set so few boundaries on where they can conduct it. Most US counterterrorism operations around the world are being carried out using a 20-year mandate that Congress gave Mr. Bush to avenge the 9/11 attacks.
For years, top lawmakers have denounced the fact that subsequent presidents have continued to use the 2001 resolution, Authorization to Use Military Force, to justify operations against groups that did not even exist when the 9/11 attacks took place. But there has never been enough political consensus on Capitol Hill to repeal or replace the decades-old authorization.
Some administrations have also concluded that unlike the unpopular wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the American public is broadly supportive of operations that appear to pose little risk to US troops. Until, that is, they produce catastrophic titles.
A drone strike damaged last month in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, was the latest case in point. What the military intended as an attack against what officials believed was a militant planning a suicide attack, the Chief of General Staff called the right operation became a failure that killed what the Pentagon later admitted was a man innocent and his family.
The troops have now left Afghanistan, but the technology created by America’s longest war will stand.
That drone attack in Kabul was not the last act of our war, said Mr. Malinowski during testimony in Congress. Unfortunately it was the first act of the next phase of our war.
Catie Edmondson contributed to the report.
