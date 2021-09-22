Close primary school contacts will not need to be isolated

As of Monday, most elementary school children and those in child care institutions who identify as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case but who have no symptoms will not need to restrict their movements , or be tested.

Automatic tracking of close contacts will also be completed, following the advice of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

So far, elementary school children who were considered a close contact in a confirmed Covid-19 case have been asked to restrict their movements, stay out of school, and get tested if they had no symptoms.

It has proved devastating to parents, children and employers.

New advice today from Dr Holohan which has been accepted by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly means automatic, contact tracking, close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case in childcare facilities and primary education will complete, but not in special education facilities.

Testing of close contacts, who have no symptoms in child care institutions and primary education, will also be completed, but not for special education facilities.

Children 12 years of age and younger who identify as close contacts in childcare, educational settings, special education settings, or other non-home settings, and who have no symptoms, will not be required to restrict movements, unless indicated by locals public health team.

For children 12 years of age or younger who are identified as close family contacts in the home environment, they will still be required to restrict movement and be tested, regardless of symptomatic status.

The general public health advice remains that any child 12 years of age and younger who exhibits Covid-19-compliant symptoms should be isolated quickly and not attend school or be accompanied for up to 48 hours after being asymptomatic.

“We have been closely monitoring the incidence of Covid-19 and we are confident that the reopening of schools has not led to an increase in Covid-19 transmission among school-going children or the wider population,” he said. said Dr Holohan Me

“As always, we will keep reviewing disease transmission in the population, but given the importance of education for our children, we think now is the right time to evolve our approach to COVID-19 public health management in educational facilities. “

Read more:

Recent coronavirus stories

15% increase in primary school children who test positive for Covid

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the National Organization of Irish Teachers has said that changes to contact-tracking arrangements in primary schools “should be postponed until reliable data on blasts in primary schools are available”.

Speaking on RTÉ Drivetime, John Boyle described the decision as “premature”.

Boyle said they would have preferred to see “the right data, statistics to support the decision and that the decision could have been widely communicated rather than cause a lot of confusion over the next weekend”.

He said the proposed changes should be implemented from November 1 onwards, after the “mid-term break”.

INTO said the new arrangements “could cause massive confusion for school principals, staff, parents and children”.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Six One, HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said the changes from next Monday are in response to changing disease profiles, evolving virus information and raising awareness that serious illnesses in children are quite rare. with

Close contact rules will also be relaxed for social and sports groups.

National Clinical Director of Health Protection Dr John Cuddihy said children are rarely identified as the route of transmission of the infection in the home environment and children are no more likely than adults to spread the infection to others.

Dr Cuddihy said a child under 12 who is not fully vaccinated would be considered family contact if they were present overnight in a home or residence while a person with Covid-19 was infectious in that house.