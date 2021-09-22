Rejoice, Tories. And do not do that stupidity you are thinking of doing

I understand that there is considerable concern about the future of Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, on the grounds that he did not perform well in this week’s election.

I can not help but wonder if those who are now firmly set to launch man to be inadequately conservative, perhaps, might consider taking a damn control.

Yes, I understand that O’Toole ran his leadership campaign further to the right than his personality would suggest, to win on a Conservative basis. And, yes, I understand that the unspoken agreement behind this bait-and-switch was that O’Toole had to show progress in key regions, especially in 905. Also, yes, I understand that these benefits did not materialize, and that many conservatives feel betrayed, and most importantly, no closer to the government.

This state of affairs can ensure that O’Toole’s leadership is impassable.

However, there is an opposite side to this argument, consider that before you all roll the dice to another incumbent leader 18 to 24 months before your next election campaign.

First, let’s talk about expectations. Liberals called an early election based on promising ballot numbers in hopes of securing a majority government. They failed. Six weeks ago, if you told the Conservatives’ credibility that the election would result in an almost ridiculously identical result to what we left behind, most would be pleased.

Conservatives have a bad habit. They enter elections with reasonable expectations, enjoy an early momentum and then leave the enthusiasm in their head. They reset those early expectations to something far less likely, and when the campaign produces exactly the results they originally predicted they declare the whole affair a disappointing failure.

I will note here that this complements the Liberal temperament, which interprets the totally non-bright results as nothing less than a sign from the messengers of God’s blessings blowing the trumpets their mandate. Only the Liberals would see two successive minority governments with declining popular votes as clear evidence that they, the worthy elect, were unreservedly elected to take the nation to paradise.

Conservatives can use a little more of that energy.

The outcome of 2021 and 2019 are essentially the same, but the terrain on which these wars took place was not.

Andrew Scheer lost an election victory. Erin O’Toole kept the line on much more difficult ground. Remember, Liberals have spent the pandemic pulling thousands of dollars straight into the pockets of Canadians. They enjoyed a rally effect around the flag as a result of the crisis. And they provided an adequate supply of vaccines.

Further, the Liberals enjoyed considerable distance from the 2019 scandals.

Meanwhile, Erin O’Toole, elected to the leadership just a year ago, has had fewer opportunities to appear in public thanks to COVID, and fewer chances to build a national profile. He has enjoyed less practice in hustings and in front of the media, and lacks the political capital to consolidate his control over his group.

This does not justify conservatives for running an imperfect campaign. Their subsequent behavior towards Quebec, especially in articles like Bill 21, failed to yield much. The party was unforgivably caught up in the issue of the weapons file so predictably that failure to anticipate it is nothing but political negligence.

O’Toole should have mandated vaccines for his candidates, not only as a matter of smart policy, but also as a simple question of public health and safety. If anyone accidentally brought COVID to a long-term care institution, his party would be thrown away forever as a collection of grandma killers. Why take that gambling?

Finally, it is hard to imagine that the Conservatives were not materially hampered by the deteriorating COVID situation in Alberta.

There are strategies to review, policies to change. Most importantly, O’Toole needs what every new leader needs time to get better.

However, there is nothing final about O’Toole or his performance. Improvements can be made here without plunging the entire party into a civil war because some feel that O’Toole fails to meet a conservative purity test. (The progressive left has many tutorials in store if you want to see how they end.)

Conservatives should have seen these elections as the first in a two-choice strategy. Basically, urban planners holding the key to government do not trust you, Conservatives. They are concerned about the insane conspirators in your group and your base, and they are concerned about who actually holds the reins of power in your party. Their mistrust is right and will take time to repair.

If you dismiss your charming, moderate, centrist leader in the first instance because he did not hit 905 on his first attempt, and replace him with someone who will follow Maxime Bernier’s missing social movement like a running labradoodle behind the wheels of a mail truck, you will end up confirming every widespread fear and stereotype that this crowd already holds for you and your party.

It is a trap. Be smarter than that.

In the meantime, I have good news for you.

Justin Trudeau will not become more popular in the long run. Stop worrying about your numbers for a minute and look at his. The worm began to return with the SNC-Laval scandal in 2019, and with the exception of a few short-term shocks of popularity around the pandemic, the trend line is clear. His big red balloon has not appeared, but it has been leaking air for years.

Liberals squandered tremendous sums of money, political capital, and general goodwill to secure another minority government that would not last terribly long. If you are a smart Tory, you will think of one thing: “Okay.”

Liberals are incapable of temperament to recognize a de facto loss. They will not show humility, nor correct in any way.

They will not control the committees in the next parliament, so check out this space for more information on what the hell was going on with the two scientists leaving the National Laboratory of Microbiology with clear links to China. There is information that the Liberals literally sued the Speaker of the House to prevent a public lawsuit that was dismissed when the writing was drafted. A majority government would have isolated the Liberals from whatever is there; a minority will not.

Pandemic support is scheduled to end next month, after which the Liberals will have to deal with the economic downturn and the consequences of historic government spending.

And where did all those expenses go? After the NE scandal, how confident are you that there is no other Liberal-affiliated charity, business or lobby that did not receive any particular consideration? How honest are you about the impact of inflation, or housing prices in the next two years? How confident are you that our allies will begin to take Canada seriously as partners on an increasingly volatile world stage?

In other words, what evidence is there that outside events over the next 18-24 months will conspire to reverse the trends that are now closing in on a philosophically spent party led by an increasingly unpopular leader?

Give the Liberals their minority, smile and be patient. Let the Liberals eat every bite of cake that has come to them.

Time is on the CPC side. Conservatives do not need a perfect leader. They need a trustworthy one and that trustworthiness can only be established with patience. O’Toole must demonstrate a record as the leader of a stable, ordinary party. Give him space to do so.