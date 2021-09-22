International
The Canadas Tory party withdrew after a grim performance in the federal election Canada
The leader of the Conservatives of Canada has ordered a review of the parties’ grim performance in Monday’s federal election amid growing questions about the party’s future direction and his future as its leader.
Convicted Erin OToole has said he and his team were clearly disappointed with Monday’s vote result.
While we did not get the results we had hoped for, I am proud of our team that kept the Liberals in the minority in this pandemic election, he said, adding that the review will look at how the party can gain confidence next time.
The loss marks the Conservatives’ third straight loss to the Liberals in a federal election, with a marked failure to make progress in major cities.
We need to determine why we lost the main ground in [Greater Toronto Area] and Metro Vancouver. We owe it [to] Our party volunteers, donors, members and activists to critically examine every aspect of the campaign, wrote on Twitter Mark Strahl, a re-elected Conservative in British Columbia, adding that the party lost a strong and diverse group of lawmakers on Monday .
Just weeks ago, polls had suggested the Conservatives were retreating ahead of the Liberals and even had a blow at forming a government.
The campaign was quickly put on defense, however, for OTooles’s vague stance on banning offensive-style rifles. He also faced growing criticism and questions as he did not demand that conservative candidates be vaccinated although he promised to increase vaccination rates nationwide to 90%.
One of the problems Mr. OToole faces is the problem of authenticity. This is true for Canadians who are paying attention, but it is especially true for its base, said Stphanie Chouinard, a professor of political science at the Royal Military College of Canada.
OToole, a former Air Force navigator, ran as a true blue conservative during the 2020 election, hoping to appeal to the party’s more socially conservative factions.
But he quickly returned to the center, promoting himself as a moderate leader, an ally of the LGBTQ community who was pro-abortion advocate and often stressed the need to fight the climate crisis. To the dismay of his base, he also set a price for the emissions, though he repeatedly refused to call it a carbon tax.
Were your fathers not conservative parties, he often told supporters.
This was a good strategy for gaining conservative leadership. And I know why he tried to pull his party to the center during this campaign. Some of the ideological tendencies of a significant part of his party over abortion, LGBTQ rights, the environment and gun control are not to the liking of the average Canadian, Chouinard said.
But the results raise broader questions about the future of the OTooles party, which has seen successive losses under socially conservative and socially progressive candidates.
If the party chooses to drop OToole and run a leadership race, Chouinard doubts a right-wing candidate would probably win.
But a shift to the right means the total alienation of urban voters, as well as the vast majority of Quebec, she said. This is becoming a real problem for conservatives.
While the party succeeded in the Prairies and made progress in the Atlantic provinces, the vast majority of constituencies and the road to a parliamentary majority lie in Quebec and Ontario.
Greater Toronto has far more constituencies to win than the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador combined. And as of Monday, the Liberals include almost all races in the region.
In his concession speech Monday, OToole said he was committed to the goals of the parties and repeatedly warned that another election was on the horizon.
That speech, shaking the threat of other elections, was really him begging to take a second hit, Chouinard said. If heck he will be able to sell that idea on the outskirts of his party, a group that is crazy enough about the campaign he led will be a tough sale.
