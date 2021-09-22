Europes Energy prices rise amid switching to renewable sources

High natural gas prices have rocked Britain and the rest of Europe, leading to rising electricity cost prices that are raising utility bills, putting pressure on energy suppliers and disrupting industries.

The aftermath of the riots is unfolding every day, as factories close, ministers gather with business leaders to find solutions, and idle coal-fired power plants are pushed into service to provide more energy.

On Wednesday, the crisis became geopolitical as US Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm appeared to be targeting Russia, Europe’s largest gas supplier. The United States and its allies, she said, need to be prepared to continue to stand on their own two feet when there are players who can manipulate supply in order to take advantage of themselves.

There are doubts that Moscow is using gas markets to pressure Europe to sign a new giant pipeline to Germany called Nord Stream 2. For years, Nord Stream 2 has been a lightning rod in US-Russia relations, even why President Biden has agreed to drop opposition to the project.