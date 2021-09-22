International
Europes Energy prices rise amid switching to renewable sources
High natural gas prices have rocked Britain and the rest of Europe, leading to rising electricity cost prices that are raising utility bills, putting pressure on energy suppliers and disrupting industries.
The aftermath of the riots is unfolding every day, as factories close, ministers gather with business leaders to find solutions, and idle coal-fired power plants are pushed into service to provide more energy.
On Wednesday, the crisis became geopolitical as US Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm appeared to be targeting Russia, Europe’s largest gas supplier. The United States and its allies, she said, need to be prepared to continue to stand on their own two feet when there are players who can manipulate supply in order to take advantage of themselves.
There are doubts that Moscow is using gas markets to pressure Europe to sign a new giant pipeline to Germany called Nord Stream 2. For years, Nord Stream 2 has been a lightning rod in US-Russia relations, even why President Biden has agreed to drop opposition to the project.
Ms. Granholm said we are teaming up with our European allies to make sure you get an adequate and affordable gas supply this winter.
The International Energy Agency, the Paris-based watchdog, on Tuesday also called on Russia to increase gas supplies to Europe, saying it would be an opportunity for Russia to underline its credentials as a reliable supplier to the European marketwith
Gazprom, the Russian gas company, did not immediately respond to the latest criticism. Earlier, a spokeswoman said: “Our mission is to meet our contractual obligations to our customers, not to reduce the concerns of an abstract market.”
A number of factors are playing into the energy quest, which seems sharpest in Britain. Among other things, she points out that the transition from fossil fuel emissions such as coal and natural gas to renewable sources such as wind and solar, while needed to tackle climate change, remains a work in progress tangible from defects.
The great thing that has made me realize is that we still have a long way to go, said Cathy McClay, Commerce Director at Sembcorp Energy UK, an energy provider.
Here is a look at the key factors behind the energy price crisis.
Natural gas prices are rising.
Increased demand after the pandemic has boosted natural gas prices globally. Shipments of liquefied natural gas, shipped by markets to markets such as China, South Korea and Brazil, have risen, driven by higher prices there, leading to fewer shipments to northwestern Europe.
Weather has also played a role. Low temperatures at the end of last winter in Europe boosted gas demand for furnaces at a time of year when suppliers typically fill storage tanks; this leaves the region potentially vulnerable if the coming months are cold. In that case, demand would rapidly pull supplies, further raising prices and threatening to shut down high-energy industries, such as steelmakers and fertilizers. Those concerns have already driven up natural gas prices.
Russia, Europe’s main gas supplier, has increased supplies, but not as much as the IEA and some analysts think it can.
In Britain, whose markets closely reflect those on the mainland, gas prices are about five times what they were a year ago, at about $ 25 per million British thermal units, rising by about a quarter during the week. last.
These are insane levels compared to what we are used to, said Mark Devine, a trader at Sembcorp. The rising cost of natural gas is being transferred to energy bills because gas-fired power plants are the single largest source of electricity in Britain and most of Europe. High carbon taxes are also boosting energy prices, analysts say.
Business & Economics
The main driver of high energy prices at the moment is high gas prices, said Glenn Rickson, head of energy analysis for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at S&P Global Platts, a market research firm.
The goals of the British climate are partly to blame.
Britain is pursuing increasingly ambitious targets to reduce emissions to tackle climate change. This policy has reduced carbon emissions, but sources like wind and sun can vary.
Pollution-generating coal generators are being shut down and obsolete nuclear power plants are gradually being shut down.
The British government has also allowed companies to close gas storage facilities in recent years, which leaves Britain with a small margin in the event of supply disruptions or sudden increases in demand. Analysts say the country is turning to Europe for gas storage, but that could be a risky post-Brexit strategy.
These trends left the Britains energy system exposed in recent weeks.
In the first half of September, the low wind speeds meant that the generation from the turbines was falling rapidly at the same time a large number of gas plants were in the works for maintenance.
We are in a transitional system at the moment, said Rajiv Gogna, a partner at LCP, a consulting firm. When the wind slows down, the capacity of the system is tested.
National Grid, the UK grid operator, is back on standby power generators, companies with empty coal or gas plants that can ignite in a shortage. But these operators knew that most, if not all, would be required to escape paying a significant reward, Gogna wrote in a blog post.
The grid, he said, paid about milion 150m ($ 205m) over two weeks this month for this electricity on standby; usually, pays about 20 million a week.
Britain also relies on the ability to import electricity via underwater cables from the mainland. But a Sept. 15 fire at a National Grid facility shut down a cable that supplied power from France for six months.
Electricity prices were rising even before the fire. As firefighters battled the fire, prices briefly reached 2,500 per megawatt-hour, a mass measure roughly 70 times higher than the average price in 2020.
Six or seven things went wrong at the same time, said Edgar Goddard, a former executive at National Grid who is now a consultant at EPNC, a firm that advises on electricity issues.
The price increase could not have come at a worse time.
The British Energy Regulatory Agency, Ofgem, has already raised the ceiling above standard energy rates for millions of consumers by about 12 per cent, citing higher natural gas prices.
For many families, growth could not have come at a worse time: Overall inflation is rising in Britain and the government has begun to reduce some of its pandemic-era financial support, including its holiday program and support for people with income known as universal credit.
Some of the dozens of smaller electricity and natural gas suppliers who buy in bulk and then offer low-cost contracts to consumers are catching up with rising prices and starting to go out of business, potentially leading to less competition Me
Analysts say many are unable to meet their commitments to supply low-cost energy, while ceilings set by the government prevent them from raising prices to reimburse losses.
The British government has also agreed to pay the costs of operating a compost plant that was closed due to high natural gas prices, causing a shortage of carbon dioxide for various industries and raising fears of food shortages.
Will the situation worsen?
Winter is usually a stress test for power systems. More production plants in Britain will be back on the line and more gas could come on the market, especially from Norway, which recently said it would increase production. Demand, however, will also increase significantly.
Cold weather, low winds across Europe or other issues could lead to higher and volatile prices in the market, significant opportunities for traders and rising bills for consumers, Gogna said.
|
