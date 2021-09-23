International
Victorian protesters were convicted by Scott Morrison after 215 people were arrested in Shrine
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned the “shameful” and “disrespectful” protests at the Melbourne Memorial Shrine as protesters vow to continue the chaos.
More than 200 people were arrested Wednesday after a clash with police at the Memorial Shrine that lasted for hours.
Two police officers were hit in the head with bottles during the protest, while another was hospitalized with chest pain.
Speaking from Washington DC, the Prime Minister said the Shrine was a holy place and not a place of protest.
“The behavior was embarrassing,” he said.
“She was disrespectful and dishonored those Australians who made the sacrifice and I would hope all those in it would be ashamed.”
Protests against the coronavirus blockade and mandatory vaccinations began on Monday after the Victorian government announced a two-week shutdown of the construction industry, and have grown in scope since then.
About 100 people gathered at the offices of the Union for Construction, Forestry, Marine, Mining and Energy (CFMEU) on Thursday morning, with one person arrested.
Shrine of Remembrance chief executive Dean Lee said yesterday was a “worrying day” for the veterans community.
“We know what the Shrine means to the veteran community of Victoria and Australia and to see it disrespected in that way was very difficult for all of us,” Lee said.
“I think if we are going to ask ourselves what it means to be Australian, it is how we behave in times of crisis. It shows how we can be the best when we want to behave in a way that unites us.
“Those who seek to divide us in a time of crisis are doing themselves no favors and do not represent the best values of what it is to be Australian.”
ABC, Nine News and Seven Network are calling this morning to lift the Melbourne CBD no-fly zone.
Yesterday, at the request of Victoria Police, the Civil Aviation Security Authority declared the airspace a no-fly zone, preventing news television helicopters from capturing footage of the protests.
The no-fly zone covers a radius of three nautical miles from the CBD. Police helicopters are still allowed.
Links to far-right groups
Counter-terrorism expert Professor Greg Barton told ABC News Breakfast Far-right activists were “directing, planning, [and] attacking protesters “.
“Some of them [protesters]”they may be union members, but others have come and seized the opportunity,” he said.
“They’re trying to bend the curve in their direction. They’re fighting for importance so they’re trying to get attention because they want people to come and connect with them. They want to recruit. They want to get married and make friends and slowly increase their groups.
“They have a long-term plan and they know they will not achieve what they want right away.”
Professor Barton said media attention and police provocation in using “heavy hand measures” would help their cause.
He said those pushing for an extreme right-wing agenda were a small group, but said the attacks on the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque that killed 51 people proved that a single actor could “cause great damage”.
“In the long run, the biggest danger is just the corrosion of our social cohesion, turning against each other and inciting hatred.”
