UAB School of Education celebrates International Writing-Reading Day with local students – News





Students and faculty of the UAB School of Education spent time reading and engaging with primary school students in the area in celebrating literacy advocacy.

Students at Glen Iris Elementary School enjoy choosing a book for themselves as part of a partnership with UAB School of Education. Students and faculty from University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education visited and read books to students at Glen Iris Elementary School in celebration and appreciation of International Reading-Reading Day, celebrated annually on September 8th. International Literacy Day emphasizes literacy as a fundamental human right and reinforces information on literary inequalities worldwide. The best way for children to become readers is for them to have access to the books they want to read and to have time to read them every day, said Kelly Hill, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in English Student Education and Early Childhood Education at UAB. In addition to children reading in grades K through to grade 2, more than 479 books were donated to Glen Iris students. The donation provided each class with books for the library in the room and allowed each child to choose a book for themselves to take home to read with their families and to add or create their own home library. Furthermore, UAB provided families with additional resources to support and promote reading at home. International Literacy Day was a perfect opportunity to collaborate and promote reading at home, Hill said. Through thoughtful planning, we were able to collaborate with several community actors by providing books and resources for families to continue and grow what they are already doing to support their children as readers. UAB joined in their efforts this year by the Maryann Manning Family Literacy Center and the IMPACT-PD grant team, a grant funded by the United States Department of Education for English Language Acquisition.

