BETHESDA, Md., September 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced the amount payable in connection with its previously announced bid to buy cash up to $ 1,000,000,000 in the total principal amount (such principal amount, “Main principal amount”) of 5.750% of its EE Series Notes payable by 2025 (“EE Series Notes”), 3.750% P Series Notes payable by 2025 (“P Series Notes”) and 3.750% V Series Notes due to 2025 (“V Series Notes” and, together with EE Series Notes and P Series Notes, “Notes”) . Offer to purchase Notes is referred to here as “Offer”.
The offer was made according to the terms and conditions set out in the purchase offer, dated September 8, 2021 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Purchase Offer”). Capitalization terms used but not specified in this notice have the meanings given to them in the Bid.
|
Insurance Title
|
KUSHIP
|
The principal amount unpaid
(in millions)
|
Early Tender Premium(1)
|
Security Reference
|
Bloomberg Reference Page / Screen
|
Reference Yield
|
Fixed Spread
(basics)
|
Total consideration
(1) (2)
|
5.750% EE Series Notes due 2025
|
571903BD4
|
$ 1,600
|
$ 30.00
|
0.75% US Treasury, due August 31, 2026
|
FIT1
|
0.836%
|
+45
|
$ 1,153.24
|
(1) For the principal amount of $ 1,000.
|
(2) The total consideration for Tenders validly tended (and not validly drawn) at or before the Early Tender Time (as defined below) and accepted for purchase is calculated using the applicable Fixed Spread ( as defined in the table above) and is inclusive of the Early Tender Premium (as defined in the table above).
All bidding documentation, including the Purchase Offer, along with any updates, is available from the Tender and Information Agent (as defined below) and is also available through the Bid website: http://www.dfking.com/MARwith
Funding conditions are met. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the General Conditions up to that date, all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) Entries on or before the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase will be are purchased by the Company on the “Early Repayment Date”, which is expected to occur in September 23, 2021With Payments for Notes purchased will include accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes, rounded to the nearest percentage $ 1,000 the principal amount of the Notes, from the last interest payment date to, but excluding, the Early Repayment Date.
As the quantity of validly tendered (and not validly drawn) Notes on or before the Early Tender Time exceeded the Main Maximum Amount, the Company is accepting EE Series Notes only on an estimated basis and the Company will not accept no Series P Notes or Series V Notes.
The offer is scheduled to expire on 11:59 pm, New York City time, on October 5, 2021 (unless the Offer is extended or terminated) (such date and time, “Expiration Time”). Withdrawal rights have expired on 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 21st, 2021. Entries that have been tendered can no longer be withdrawn. As the quantity of validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) Notes on or before the Early Tender Time exceeded the Main Maximum Amount, no additional Notes will be accepted for purchase after the Early Tender Time.
Subject to applicable law and the limitations set forth in the Bid, Marriott expressly reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to amend, extend or, in the event of failure of any of the conditions described in the Bid, to was fulfilled or waived, to terminate the Offer at any time on or before the Expiration Time. Marriott also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, to terminate the Offer at any time on or before the Expiration Time.
Marriott has held Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to act as Merchant Managers in connection with the Offer (collectively, “Merchant Managers”). Questions regarding the terms and conditions of the Offer should be directed to Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. by calling (866) 627-0391 or calling (212) 250-2955, or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by calling toll free at 800-828-3182 or dial 212-357-1452.
DF King & Co., Inc. has been appointed as the Tender and Information Agent (the “Tender and Information Agent”) in connection with the Bid. Questions or requests for assistance regarding the Bid or for additional copies of the Purchase Offer may be directed to DF King & Co, Inc. by calling 800-859-8511 toll free or dial 212-269-5550 or email [email protected] You can also contact your broker, trader, commercial bank, trust company or other candidate for Bid assistance. The offer to purchase can be reached on the Offer website: http://www.dfking.com/MARwith
Neither this notice, nor the Offer of Purchase, or their electronic transmission, constitutes an offer to sell or purchase Notes, as the case may be, in any jurisdiction in which, either to or by any person, to or from whom it is it is illegal to make that offer or request under the applicable securities laws or otherwise.
The distribution of this notice to certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. In those jurisdictions where securities, blue skies or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or trader and the Traders Managers or any of their respective members is a licensed broker or trader in any such jurisdiction, The offer shall be deemed to have been made by the Merchant Managers or such subsidiary (as the case may be) on behalf of Marriott in such jurisdiction.
Warning language regarding future statements
All statements in this press release have been made since September 22nd, 2021. Except as required by applicable law, Marriott assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains “forthcoming statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected time and completion of the Offer and similar statements regarding expected future events and expectations that are not historical facts. Marriott warns you that these statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to numerous emerging risks and uncertainties that Marriott may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including what Marriott identifies in the Bid and factors of other risk that Marriott identifies in its Securities and Exchange Commission records, including the Marriott Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Risks that may affect future statements in this statement press releases include, without limitation, that the Offer is subject to market conditions and a range of other terms and conditions. There can be no guarantee that the Offer will end as described here or at all. Each of these factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from the expectations that Marriott expresses or implies in this press release.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of approximately 7,800 properties under 30 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and licenses hotels and licenses holiday ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly rewarding travel program. For more information, please visit the Marriott website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.comwith
Marriott can post updates about COVID-19 and other issues on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or the Marriott News Center website at www.marriottnewscenter.comWith Marriott encourages investors, media and others interested in companies to review and subscribe to the information that Marriott posts on these web pages, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not included with reference to this press release or any report or document of Marriott documents with the SEC, and any reference to the websites is intended to be inactive textual references only.
